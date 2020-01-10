Music on an island

Shilpa Ananth

January 11, 7 pm onwards

The Blue Room, Jayanagar

Entry: Rs 500, via Instamojo/@theblueroom

A graduate from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Shilpa Ananth is a vocalist and singer-songwriter whose music bears a distinct Indianness not just in the melodies, but also in her ability to weave in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi verses. Sample songs like ‘Pogathe’ and ‘Enge Nee’ but also her latest single ‘Align’, which will be off her forthcoming EP Reproduction. As part of her debut India tour, she’s performing alongside pianist Aman Mahajan, drummer Rohit P.S. and bassist Drew of the Drew. With the exception of Drew who has also worked as a recording engineer on her songs, Shilpa says about recruiting a local band, “I’ve heard a lot about Aman from different friends who are great musicians, whose judgement I trust. He was also my senior at Berklee, and is pretty well known in the music community. So I reached out to him first, and then he connected me with Rohit PS. Coincidentally, my good friend and incredible guitar player, Bhrigu Sahni (another Berklee alum) connected me with Anurag Naidu. In this particular industry, you can’t get through without help, and I’m so grateful for all the people that came into my life at the right time with the right advice and connection.”

Strawberry Fields XXIII

January 11 and 12, 7 pm onwards

National Law School of India University, Nagarbhavi

Entry: free

Always one for keeping with tradition, the National Law School’s annual indie music showcase Strawberry Fields will host the best in the business this weekend across three days. While the first day – January 10 – features the band competition, the weekend will bring together last year’s band competition winners One By Two, Chennai rock dependables Skrat and The F16s, plus a set by chillpop artist JBabe and Bengaluru’s rock favorites Parvaaz. While Skrat have been steadily inching towards completing their next record, JBabe is the solo project of The F16s vocalist-guitarist Josh Fernandez, who’s had his own trippy, record out last year. Parvaaz will be back in Bengaluru to promote their new album Kun, which furthered their well-woven psychedelic rock sound delivered through Kashmiri, Urdu and Hindi poetry.

Troja

January 10, 9 pm onwards

Sanchez Restaurante and Cantina, UB City

Entry: free

Spending time between Goa and Berlin but also having roots in Bengaluru, DJ and producer Troja aka Trideep Roy will be part of a different kind of electronic music show at Sanchez, behind the decks for Ninth Isle 2020 beach clean-up tour. While the tour wraps up later this month with a festival edition in the Andaman Islands, which also facilitates cleaning up shores, these run of shows aim to create awareness and keep the eco-friendly message going. The not-for-profit festival is working with a local project – Kachrewaale The Waste People – to ensure proper beach clean up management and conscious partying. Troja, for his part, will bring together his brand of ethno-informed house, acid and techno music. As someone who’s performed all over the globe in the last three years, Troja presents a deep, ever morphing set with varying soundscape.

A guide to the happening gigs in town