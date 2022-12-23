Friday Review Music Season Quiz #2

1 / 6 | Name the only Bharatanatyam dancer to get the Sangita Kalanidhi title from The Music Academy? Balasaraswati

Rukminidevi

V.P. Dhananjayan Next

2 / 6 | Which sabha in Chennai was established to promote Tamil compositions? Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram

Indian Fine Arts

Tamil Isai Sangam Next

3 / 6 | Name the Carnatic music Trinity. Purandaradasa, Annamacharya and Narayana Thirthar

Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastry

Swati Tirunal, Mysore Vasudevachar and Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar Next

4 / 6 | What was the Thanjavur Quartet known for? Nattuvangam

Creating the Bharatanatyam repertoire

Composing music Next

5 / 6 | Name the Carnatic musician who introduced the seven-stringed violin? Lalgudi jayaraman

T. Chowdiah

Kadri Gopalnath Next

6 / 6 | What was the name of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s mother and she was the exponent of which instrument? T. Brinda; violin

Shanmukhavadivu Ammal; veena

K.B. Sundarambal; harmonium Next