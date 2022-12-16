  1. EPaper
Friday Review Music Season Quiz #1

Here is the first of the Music Season quiz:

December 16, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Friday Review Music Season Quiz #1
M.D. Ramanathan, at Kalakshetra, Adyar on December 4, 1978.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | How many Mela Kartha Ragas are there?

  • 22
  • 24
  • 72
  • 36
Next
