Free online concert featuring Supriya Raghunathan, MD Pallavi and others

MD Pallavi, Jogi Sunitha, Supriya Raghunandan and other musicians will perform at an online concert, Sugama Sangeeta, on June 14.

The concert is organised by Someyochane, a music learning platform conceptualised by composer Praveen D Rao during the lockdown. It allows people to post lyrics, which singers and composers can use to make a song. It has over 500 musicians, poets and other technicians.

About Someyochane digital live concert, Rao, says “Someyochane Digital Live concert series is a great way to not only introduce to music lovers the exciting new content we have created, but also a great way to help content creators and artists monetise their contribution. I hope music patrons will help the cause by contributing generously to the artist’s welfare, though the concerts are live streamed free for all.”

The concert, sponsored by music learning app OCTAVEZ, will feature MD Pallavi, Jogi Sunitha, Supriya Raghunandan and Mangala Ravi performing Sugama Sangeeta accompanied by Celestine Gerald, Srinivasa Prasad Madhusudana, Pradyumna Soraba, Krishna Udupa, Sangeeth Thomas and Abhishek A.

The concert will be streamed live between 3 pm and 8 pm for free on Someyochane’s Facebook page, Official Octavez app Facebook Page, and the performing artists’ social media pages. Music enthusiasts can, however, donate for the artists’ welfare.