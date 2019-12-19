Two church bands in Hyderabad talk about the music of the Christmas season

It is the time when carols and festive cheer surround us. Music has been at the forefront of Christmas celebrations from times immemorial. MetroPlus catches up with two city choir groups who have been regaling people with their festive music.

Tabernacles: Strong at 50

The Tabernacles Choir was established in 1967. For more than 50 years they have been entertaining people in the city with their annual Christmas concert and have also performed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and, most recently, in Sri Lanka. Led by its conductor Zubin Gibson, their choir consists of 40 voices from different churches across the city, with about seven violins, sax, trumpet, cajon, bass guitar and the piano.

Why church music? What interested you in them?

As a group, we believe we create an impact on people through our songs. Our motto — ‘Service through Singing’ has helped many organisations that needed support. Through our songs, we sing and talk about the love of God, the purpose of our living and the importance of God’s love through mankind.

Popular holiday songs?

We sing a variety of songs. Both modern and contemporary Christian classics with a combination of Western Classical Songs from top composers like Handel, Bach and Mozart amongst others. We perform songs like ‘And the Glory’, ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus, Stainer’s ‘Crucifixion’, Maunder’s ‘Olivet’ to ‘Calvary’ and those from Jim Reeves and some of the classic carols like ‘Joy to the world’, ‘Hark the Herald’ and ‘Silent Night’.

Would you be open to sing other forms of music at other places? If yes, what genres do you sing?

Yes, we are open to sing and usually are invited for all the top programmes. In fact every year we sing in the Christmas event organised by the CM’s office and our founder-conductor Late Kenneth Gibson was even honoured by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

What does your repertoire consist of?

Our repertoire is majorly Western Classical songs. They include Gospel music, festival chorals, classical pieces, anthems and choruses.

Force of God (FOG): Music as a responsibility

Force Of God (FOG) Band is the youth fellowship at Church of St John the Baptist, Secunderabad. Most of the members were mentored by seniors before them and they honed their skills by playing at Sunday School. Leading worship every Sunday morning in the St. John's Parish Hall, they also occasionally perform at other churches upon invitation as well as organise events/concerts featuring youth bands from churches across the city. Their line-up includes six members led by Aaron Pranay, the lead guitarist. Their line-up is flexible to give opportunities to others who are interested to join.

The FOG band

Why church music? What interested you in them?

We were fortunate to have grown up in a church where music was always prominent and encouraged as a form of worship, we had plenty of exposure to both international and local Christian music and as young kids we were strongly influenced by the praise and worship culture. As we grew older we also began to realise the impact that we were able to create as well as the responsibility that came with it.

Popular holiday songs?

‘Silent Night’, ‘Feliz Navidad’, ‘Joy To The World’, ‘Deck the Halls’, ‘O Holy Night’ are some of the most popular Christmas Carols, their unique composition opens up possibilities for different types of arrangements while still retaining their classic originality.

What are the challenges in singing at a religious place?

As much as we enjoy performing and letting loose on at stage it is important to remember the setting we are in and maintain appropriate decorum. The songs that we choose need to speak to the congregation in a meaningful way and prepare them for the message that follows. The focus is on ensuring that the music doesn’t overpower the singing.

Would you be open to sing other forms of music at other places? If yes, what genres do you sing?

A few of us do perform at cafes and clubs with other bands, we enjoy old school blues, rock, funk, and pop and the influences are visible in our playing styles both in and out of church.

What does your repertoire consist of?

We meet for practice once a week and prepare our Sunday set, it usually consists of two fast paced praise numbers and two slower worship songs.