For a decade, Navatman has been showcasing Indian arts in America’s Tri-state area with its Drive East festival

The organisation has been promoting Indian arts through curated performances and special settings

August 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Lavanya Narayanan
From Navatman’s Drive East Festival 2019 edition.

From Navatman’s Drive East Festival 2019 edition. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Walking into Navatman’s new, in-house theater space, an intimate 30-seater black box auditorium, is like heading home: pattu podavais build a colorful landscape, draped on the back wall, and the centre of the small lobby is occupied by the veena, tambura, tabla, mridangam, and ghatam. Electric kuthuvillakus create a perimeter, illuminating the space with memories of Margazhi as Navatman students hand out cooling tumblers of mor (buttermilk) and Rooh Afza in mini clay pots while strands of mallipoo pass from person to person, the scent, intoxicating. Am I in Chennai? No. I am just enjoying a slice of the city in the middle of Koreatown in Manhattan. Welcome to the Drive East festival, where Indian arts come alive far away from their home.

“Our students love this weeklong cultural outing. Every year, they look forward to it,” says co-founder Sahasra Sambamoorthi, a student of Ramya Ramnarayan. She met Navatman partner and co-founder Sridhar Shanmugham, who trained in Kalakshetra but later took to modern and post-modern dance and choreography. His talent eventually led him to tour around the world as part of the legendary Chandralekha’s productions. He has also worked with the likes of Pina Bausch, Suzanna Linke, and Philip Glass. Sahasra and Sridhar were introduced to each other by dancer Rajika Puri of the Tristate area.

From Navatman Drive East festival, 2021.

From Navatman Drive East festival, 2021. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two hit it off instantly, and would often engage in lengthy discussions on art over mugs of coffee. That birthed Anamika-Navatman or, Navatman as it is now known. An arts collective, it offers dance classes and stages productions of different scales. Sridhar says, “it’s more than an organisation, it’s a movement.”

“Navatman is about peeling superficial layers to see the arts in their most authentic format,” explains Sahasra.

While there are many facets to the organisation’s presence in New York, its Drive East festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has long been known for creating a space where artistes such as Rama Vaidyanathan and Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna perform with North American-based artistes like Roopa Mahadevan, Guhan and Vignesh Venkatraman, Nivedha Ramalingam, and Mythili Prakash.

From one of the earlier Navatman’s Drive East festival.

From one of the earlier Navatman's Drive East festival.

After a brief pause last year, the festival is being held from August 17 to September 10. A total of six events that included instrumental and dance performances with live orchestra.

“Both Sruti (Sarathy) and I have collaborated with Navatman before,” says mridangist Akshay Anantapadmanabhan. “They promote experimental ideas and are always eager to engage with artistes who like to go that extra mile.”

While the organisation’s new theater provides a humble escape from the bright lights of midtown Manhattan, each show also finds a second home in a local heritage space: the Sarvamangala Sree Saneeswara Temple in Long Island, New York. Many from out-of-state make a beeline to the temple for an immersive experience.

“Temples are where our art comes from. So there cannot be a better place to present them,” says Sahasra.

So it’s time to enjoy the East in the West.

