‘Fly With Me’ inspires you to hit the road

The music video features Ramya Nambessan, Arjun Sasi, Rahul Subrahmanian and Akhil J Chand

This song makes you long to travel. The groovy track ‘Fly With Me’ features four musicians-cum-friends — Ramya Nambessan, Arjun Sasi, Rahul Subrahmanian and Akhil J Chand.

“It is a feel good song, which is the need of the hour. Now that travel is allowed in adherence to COVID-19 protocol, hitting the road can help lift your spirits. You need not go anywhere exotic to refresh your minds; there are so many beautiful places to explore in our state itself,” says Arjun, also the director of the music video.

Arjun was one of the members of S5 Band, which had winners of a voice hunt organised by SS Music channel in 2004, including Benny Dayal. “I have been working in Dubai for the last 16 years with an advertisement firm. I was in touch with Ramya and would often talk about working together. So this time when I came down, Akhil (lead vocalist of late John Antony’s band, kARNATRiix) and I met her. We wanted to do something with cheerful vibes. A jamming session followed and within 10 minutes the full song was ready. Everything fell into place so well that it took us only two weeks to make the music video,” says Arjun.

Ramya Nambessan, Rahul Subrahmanian, Akhil J Chand and Arjun Sasi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The song is indeed “a teamwork” in that the foursome has written the lyrics in English, Malayalam and Tamil, and composed the track. Ramya’s brother and composer Rahul joined them during the recording session.

“It was a new genre for me but it was fun since everything was done impromptu, right from writing the lyrics to composing, recording and then travelling to shoot for the video,” says Ramya.

Arjun, also a photographer, says that they did not have to scout for a location. “We wanted a spot that has not been shown in any movie. I had the frames in my mind and I got what I wanted through a contact in the film industry. People are asking if it is Munnar or Wagamon. Let it remain a secret!” he adds.

‘Fly With Me’ is available on all music platforms.