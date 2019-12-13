Fitting tribute to a legend

The 137th birth anniversary celebrations of Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Pantulu were held in Vijayawada by Gayaka Sarvabhouma Sangeetha Parishad for five days with a series of concerts by senior and junior artists.

While it was Susarla Dakshinamurthy who brought Thyagaraja sangeeta tradition to the banks of river Krishna, his disciple Ramakrishnayya Pantulu passionately taught students and was instrumental in creating a love for the genre. With illustrious students like Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna and Annavarapu Ramaswamy, he sowed the seeds of growth of Carnatic music for the next generations.

On the occasion, young talents Lanka Tejaswi, Bhamidipati Laitha, Modumudi Sruthi Ranjani and Burra Neelakantha Sastry performed. On the first day, it was Lanka Tejaswi, supported by young Ambadipudi Kamakshi on the violin and Hanumanta Rao on mridangam. She began her concert with Saveri Varnam and presented Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna's kriti on his teacher, Guruni smarimpumu in Hamsavinodini ragam. She showed promise in her presentation of Thyagaraja's Rajuvedele Chutumu Rare in Todi. She ended her concert with Navaneeta chora in Navroj ragam.

C.V.P.Sastry's concert followed, with support from Peravali Nandakumar on violin, B.Suresh on mridangam and Hanumantha Rao on ghatam. He started with Thyagaraja kriti in Nata ragam, Ninne Bhajana Seyuu Vadanu with a detailed swara vinyasa, For an in-depth exploration, he chose Saveri ragam, and presented the Thyagaraja kriti Sankarasankuru. On the second day, young Bhamidipati Lalitha’s vocal rendition was followed by Modumudi Anjana and the party's presentation of ‘sampradaya kirtanas’ to Modumudi Sudhakar’s commentary. They chose an array of compositions of various lesser-known vaggeyakaras — Thumu Ramadasu, Vasu Dasu, Gopala dasu, Nittala Prakasa dasu, Narasa dasu and others. Lalitha could carry the bhakti bhava of the compositions as she started with Hamsadhvani varnam and went on to explore Bilahari ragam by presenting phrases after phrases in raga alapana and swaras. In the presentation of Bhavayami Gopalabalam, she excelled with clear bhava-laden enunciation of each sangati.

The next day Shruthi Ranjani took the stage and impressed with her short ragalapana of Hamsanandi for Pavanaguru written by Lalitha Dasar. A highlight of the event was her father, Modumudi Sudhakar's kriti Rageswari vageswari in Rageswari ragam. She was supported by H Chandrakanth on violin and K.Adinarayana Sarma on mridangam.

Modumudi Sudhakar’s concert began with Endaro Mahanubhavulu in Kalyani ragam, instantly winning the hearts of rasikas. He effortlessly glided through the three octaves with ease. He was supported ably by Palaparthi Nageswara Rao on violin, K.Sadgurucharan on mridangam and Kalluri Srinivas on Kanjeera.

On the fourth day, nonagenarian violinist Annavarapu Ramawamy enthralled the audience with his energetic violin and started his concert with Sadhinchene. It was heartwarming to see his experience and mastery over the instrument reflect in his playing for Anuragamuleni on request Brochevarevura, Chakkani rajamargam, Paluke bangaramayena. He was supported by his disciples and Subbaraya Phalgun on mridangam and Haribabu on ghatam. Before this concert, Vemuri Venkata Viswanath sang Thyagaraja's Marugelara, M.Balamurali Krishna’s Thillana in Brindavana sarangi and ended with Brahmamokkate of Annamayya. He was supported on the violin by A. Kamakshi and mridangam by Kalluri Srinivas.

The fest concluded with the felicitation of Dwaram Lakshmi and conferment the title ‘Sunada sudhanidhi’. Later, her concert saw her begin with Vanajaksha, Behag varnam and move on to Dikshitar’s Annapurne Visalakshi, Annamacharya’s Valachi Vachitinenu composed by Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao in a rare raga "Devasalagam. Her rendition of Ragam Tanam Pallavi showcased her technical excellence and manodharma. Durga Bhavani supported her on the violin and B.V.S. Prasad on mridangam. Burra Nilakanta Sastry’s brief concert featured a varnam, and Thyagaraja’s Marubalku, Enta Bhagyam and Pavanaguru.