Experience the music of the morning in Bengaluru with Aniruddha Vyas’s Hindustani concert

The concept of time in Indian classical music indicates that ragas are linked to specific times of the day. They are meant to be performed at particular times to evoke a particular mood or feeling. The morning ragas are connected with the blush of dawn. These ragas, meticulously chosen for their evocative melodies, are designed to usher in the day with a sense of peace and possibility. Unlike their more energetic counterparts played later in the day, morning ragas are often introspective and serene, mirroring the quiet awakening of the world around us.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Morning Raag concert series at Jagriti celebrates classical music performed by some of the best Hindustani and Carnatic vocalists and instrumentalists. Inspired by the baithak tradition, these concerts focus on morning ragas and songs in celebration of new beginnings, light and the dispelling of darkness.

In the upcoming edition of the concert on June 16, Aniruddha Vyas, a disciple of the revered Vidushi Shubhada Marathe of the Jaipur Atrauli Gharana, will present a selection of morning ragas, including Lalit, Vibhaas, and Deskaar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance is not just a display of technical skill but a heartfelt homage to his lineage and the teachings of his guru, Vidushi Shubhada Marathe. “These ragas remain very dear to me as they were taught to me by my guru. Raag Lalit gives great scope for improvisation, while Raag Deskaar provides the expression,” shares Aniruddha.

“Mornings are the best time to capture the essence of the coming day. During my training, my guru preferred morning sessions, as the freshness of this time enhances the learning and expression of these ragas,” he adds.

The Jaipur Atrauli Gharana, known for its intricate and profound interpretations, offers a rich repertoire he has mastered over years of dedicated training. His performances are not just renditions but an immersive experience where each note and phrase are meticulously crafted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The morning ragas, Lalit, Vibhaas, and Deskaar each bring unique qualities to the concert, explains Aniruddha. Lalit, with its subtle nuances and balanced note combinations, evokes compassion and valour. Vibhaas, known for its warmth and tranquillity, provides a serene auditory landscape, while Deskaar, with its energetic and joyful nature, concludes the performance on a high note of heroism and joy.

He offers an introduction for those new to Hindustani classical music: “Ragas are melodic structures set to various tunes and melodies by the masters of yesteryears. They are the canvas on which we create, bringing forth various shades and moods through compositions and improvisation.” This concert is an invitation to experience the depth and beauty of these ancient musical forms in an intimate setting, fostering a deep connection between the performer and the audience.

The baithak tradition, in which this concert will be performed, adds to the intimacy and resonance of the experience. Aniruddha emphasises the significance of this form: “The format of the music is more intimate and is bound by the resonance of both the instruments and the artists and the audience. It is impossible to miss the moment, be it the rendition of a note or the influx of emotions and energy.”

Accompanying Aniruddha will be a talented ensemble, including Bharat Hegde on the harmonium, Karthik Krishna on the tabla, Ashutosh Joshi and Sachin Bhatt on the tanpura, and Dhyan on the manjira. This collaboration promises a rich, dynamic musical experience, enhancing the evocative power of the ragas.

On June 16, 7.30am onwards at Lumbini, Jagriti Theatre. Tickets on BookMyShow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.