Lockdown diaries: ‘Westworld’ actor Evan Rachel Wood takes piano lessons

Actor Evan Rachel Wood is learning to play the piano amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview to Deadline, Evan Rachel spoke about how she is spending time at her home and keeping her kid entertained. “I have a close family unit and have been homeschooling my kid and trying to just garden and take piano lessons and do all the things that I always put off; now there’s plenty of time to do things and keep my spirits up,” she said.

The 32-year-old actor — known for her roles in HBO hit show Westworld, and films Thirteen (2003) and Across the Universe (2007) — also expressed her concerns about those who have been severely impacted by the health crisis. “I’m more worried about people who are going to lose their houses, don’t have healthcare, and how we’re going to recover from this as a country with the economy and everything,” she added.