Billboard’s favourite star is back

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko and Latin pop singer Enrique Iglesias

03 July 2021 14:57 IST

Enrique Iglesias is set to kick off his North American tour and a historic co-headlining with Ricky Martin on September 25

Latin pop superstar Enrique Iglesias will release his new single ‘Me Pasé’ featuring reggaeton star Farruko. Delivering electric and vibrant rhythms apt for dancing, the song has an irresistible beat, perfect for a summer anthem across the world.

‘Me Pasé’ will form part of this 47-time Billboard Latin Music Award and multi-Grammy Award winner’s new album coming in September of 2021.

Iglesias’s impressive list of 154 Billboard #1 singles includes 27 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, making him the artist with the most No. 1s on the chart in history, along with 39 top 10s on the same chart (also the most for any single artist in history); 31 No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart; and 14 No.1 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

The recently released official music video, filmed on the beaches in Samaná and on the Dominican people, was directed by Alejandro Perez. The successful Alejandro-Enrique partnership has yielded several videos such as ‘Bailando’, ‘Subeme La Radio’, ‘Duele el Corazon’ (all of which have exceeded over 1 billion views).

On September 25, Enrique Iglesias will kick off his North American arena tour in Las Vegas, NV co-headlining with Ricky Martin. Fans can expect a historic event with two Latin legends under one roof. This will be the first US tour that Enrique embarks on since 2017.

Tickets are available now at www.livenation.com.