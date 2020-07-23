Ennio Morricone’s immortal music

“I, Ennio Morricone, am dead.” This was the statement released by Ennio Morricone’s lawyer when the prolific composer departed. An obituary written by the maestro himself, Morricone instructed the lawyer to have a private funeral as he did not want to disturb any.

Morricone was a classical composer who created many compositions for the concert halls. The great Italian lineage of classical composers ends with him and ‘from Monteverdi to Morricone’ is now a phrase. The music he made for cinema in a multitude of genres made him the people’s musician. Nevertheless, he brought Bach and Stravinsky to cinema. The quality and perfection underlying in such sublime art is implausible for the masses to understand. But Morricone was embraced by elite musicians’ circles and the masses. Very few composers could achieve that balance. Morricone’s death bears an emotional weight as his music was intensely intimate to me.

His scores had an afterlife outside the cinemas they were made for, or his music made many movies! Every note he composed had its purpose, a change in note along with a whistle or whiplash or howl created an entire new melody. It was in the 1960’s that he used the electric guitar extensively and blended it with unusual sounds. This innovative composer was much ahead of his time. Morricone is a textbook on how film scores can be sophisticated yet playful. The enchantment, fantasy, transcendence and sensuality he created through music stays in memory beyond the images or dialogues of many movies.

There is a fundamental difference between hearing music and listening to music. I grew up ‘hearing’ many genres of music, and I started ‘listening’ to music later. By then, music was so personal and intuitive, and I discovered Morricone. The Spaghetti Western movies’ scores sounded familiar to me then. Those were the unmistakable Clint Eastwood movie scores collected by fanboys at my ancestral home, including my father.

Here is my list of favourite Morricone compositions:

‘Titoli’: A fistful of dollars

Morricone is a minimalist who created the right amount of music for a cinematic moment. The beginning has minimal sounding with whistling and a simple arrangement followed by the heavy chorus of ‘We can fight’.

‘The ecstasy of gold’: The Good, Bad & The Ugly

How can we forget Eli Walach running through the cemetery in search of the treasure? Band Metallica later used this as their opening music for their concerts. Morricone lovers will cherish the ‘Coyote Call’ and ‘The Trio.’ For ‘The Trio’ theme, Morricone’s gun shots trigger before the villain reaches out for his pistol. Music of suspense was at its best.

‘Love Theme, The montage of kisses’: Cinema Paradiso

The highly acclaimed Morricone oeuvre is synonymous with love. Perhaps, ‘Montage of kisses’ is the ultimate romantic piece he made.

‘Cockeyes Song & Poverty’: Once Upon a Time in America

The great Gheorghe Zamfir played the pan flute wind melody for the ‘Cockeyes Song’. Friendship, love, lust and betrayal defines the piece.

‘Gabriel’s Oboe’: The Mission

The unforgettable music ever played by an Oboe. The Mission’s central theme has powerful and moving visuals. Roberto De Niro’s heavy baggage is cut off by the natives and the music makes us believe in an overwhelming, intense humanity.

‘Chi Mai’: Le Professionel and commercials

‘Chi Mai’ in Italian means ‘whoever’. Whoever listens to this piece will start feeling hopeful and realise that life is indeed a blessing. This musical piece will resonate in me forever. The chord progression is a signature Morricone magic here.

The Ballad of Sacco and Vanzetti

‘Father Yes I am a prisoner’ and ‘Here’s to you’ were made immortal by the voice of John Baez.

Renuka Arun, a senior IT professional at EY India, is a Carnatic musician and playback singer