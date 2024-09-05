Enjoy music Made of Chennai at The Hindu festival on September 14 and 15

Festivals, almost by definition, ought to be egalitarian and collaborative. Music festivals in particular, since art is a great leveller. In a cultural milieu, it actually doesn’t take much effort to break class and caste barriers. The Hindu’s upcoming 10-act musical event aspires to achieve exactly this by bringing musicians of diverse genres on a single platform

The two-day celebration will explore Chennai’s music ecosystem, which, although is known for its proclivity to tradition, is evolving to embrace new settings and sounds. The festival also marks the culmination of The Hindu’s 45-day Made of Chennai campaign to commemorate Madras Day. The campaign was about looking back (385 years) and looking ahead.

At the festival, classical, gaana, hip hop, rap and film songs will give listeners a peek into this city’s distinctive ethos.

Says Badhri Narayanan Seshadri, who conceived MMM (Motta Maadi Music), and will perform at the festival, “Though Chennai is popular across the globe for Carnatic music, there is space here for other genres too. Independent musicians have tapped into it with great success.”

The now nine-member group, which began performing on motta maadi for fun, has moved onto the proscenium and travelling around the world. “Wherever we go, we create the atmosphere of a thiruvizha to showcase Tamil music,” says Badhri.

Beyond boundaries

With Chennai’s rasikas becoming more receptive to innovative presentations, Carnatic musicians are looking beyond the repertoire to engage with the art form in exciting ways. The classically-trained playback singer Haricharan, who has been performing with bands for more than a decade says, though music festivals in Chennai have sealed their place in Carnatic music history, they, of late, have been sparking future visions. “Musicians seem to be experiencing a new-found freedom as they are stepping out of their comfort zone to create a novel soundscape.

For the past one-year, Haricharan has been performing with the Drums Kumaran Collective. “I put together the collective led by drummer Kumaran. They are all excellent musicians. I have been recording with them. I have already released three songs and there are more to come. Though we are now working on covers, we plan to come up with some originals soon,” says the singer.

Songs of resistance

Shaped by broad cultures and cutting-edge tech, modern music festivals are echoing with repressed voices and rarely-heard sounds. That’s how Chennai’s rap star Arivu found a medium to sing his songs of resistance, highlighting the social and cultural isolation of subaltern artistes. At musical events, along with members of his Ambassa band, Arivu connects with the audience through his message-driven gaana and folk paatu. Through his rebellious singles and albums, he has shown how music can be used to speak your heart out.

Singer Maalavika Sundar is delighted about how festivals are turning into sites liberated from conventional rules. A regular at ‘Poti’ (she participated in Super Singer season 3 and was a finalist at Indian Idol), which incidentally is the name of a track from her soon-to-be released album Yezhundhen Nimirndhen Nadandhen. “Ironically, ‘Poti’ is about how each one of us is unique and there is no need to run the rat race,” says the singer-actor.

Maalavika credits the city for her cultural orientation. “Art is embedded in its ethos. My Carnatic music grounding has helped me realise my creative strength. It also gives me and my music a distinct identity in the indie world, and it’s great feeling. What’s most heartening is that the music fraternity and listeners here have become open-minded. This has made life easier for artistes like me, who love music without boundaries.”

With the scope of festivals growing over the years, many have diversified, blending music with food or adventure. At The Hindu festival too choicest cuisines from 40 food joints will be served. It’s all about variety in tune and taste. And that’s Chennai.

The rocking line up

Haricharan and D Kumaran Collective

Motta Maadi Music

Arivu and The Ambassa Band

Maalavika Sundar

Emcee Jesz

JHANU- Tamil Metal band

Paul Jacob and Isaivani-Gaana

Office Gaana

Gowwli- The Band

The festival will held at Island Grounds on September 14 and 15 from 4 p.m.