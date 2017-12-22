EDM to the future

Don Pepijn Schipper, better known in the electronic dance music crowd as Don Diablo, is a self-confessed introvert: he doesn’t drink or party very much, preferring to spend his time in the studio or travelling. “I love creating new music, both on my own and with new artistes,” says the Dutch DJ, who’s also a producer, singer and songwriter.

While his last studio album was released in 2008, he has released several singles in 2017. With his latest song, ‘You Can’t Change Me’, fans are anticipating the launch of a new album next year. In the meantime, here’s Diablo’s pick of fresh new material to watch out for in 2018.

Zonderling

This Dutch duo has a ridiculously good sound that everyone is imitating at the moment. Their record, Tunnel Vision, is among the top 20 most played club records of this year. They will be even bigger in the coming year.

CID

The New York-based Grammy-winning producer has a record coming up in January called ‘I Miss You’. It’s one of my favourite records in a long time, so make sure you give it a listen.

San Holo

He gained international recognition for his remix of Dr Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’, which has over 150 million views on YouTube. He’s an incredibly talented producer. His single, ‘I still see your face’, is one of the biggest EDM records of the year.

Sumera

This indie artiste is not big yet, but I think she has an incredible future ahead. There’s something really special about her voice, and she is very creative with her music videos, writing and production.

RetroVision

This French DJ is very young, but his technical abilities and his melodic ideas are definitely very mature and unique. I play a few of his records in my set and they have all been received really well.

Don Diablo will play at Timeout 72, a three-day music festival in Goa, from December 27 to 29.