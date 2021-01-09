Easy like Sunday morning
Easy like Sunday morning
‘The human voice is the most beautiful instrument of all, but it is the most difficult to play’
Easy like Sunday morning
1/10
1. Born on January 10, 1940, this multilingual singer’s career spans over five decades, for which he is often referred to as Gaanagandharvan (The celestial singer). He has won the National Award eight times and has won State awards from five different States. In 2006, he made headlines when he recorded 16 songs in four languages on the same day at AVM studios. Who is this iconic singer who also composed music for many Malayalam films in the 70s and 80s?
1. This singer became the first woman to win a National Film Award for best female playback singer in 1968 for her work in the Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan. She went on to win the award four more times. Fondly referred to as Gaana Kokila, she is known for her characteristic voice and precise pronunciation in any language she sings in. She was the undisputed lead female singer throughout the 60s in all of south India. She also started a trust that provides a monthly pension to musicians. Who is this legendary singer?
1. Born ‘Kalaivani’, this singer's contribution to Indian cinema spans over four decades. She won the National Award three times and has won State awards from four States. She started her career in a bank while being trained by Ustad Abdul Rehman Khan of the Patiala gharana, and eventually recorded an album with Kumar Gandharva. Her first National Award was for five songs she sang in the 1979 Telugu film Sankarabharanam.
1. This multi-faceted singer won a National Award in 2003, and in 2015 was one of the contenders for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the film Jal. He is a prolific performer and is known for his contributions to Hindi and Kannada films. Who is this singer who is also known for his ability to expertly mimic different iconic singers, especially Mohammed Rafi?
1. This lady, who has won a record six National Film Awards, is known for her mastery of singing in multiple languages, including Latin, Arabic and French. She has won all four south Indian State film awards and was the first Indian woman to be honoured by the House of Commons of the United Kingdom in 1997. In Tamil Nadu she is known as Chinnakuyil (small koel) after her song ‘Chinna kuyil paadum’. Who is this singer whose maiden concert was at the Royal Albert Hall in London?
1. This legendary singer, who was one of the most popular and acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry, won the National Film Award in 1974. His work was so entwined with that of Raj Kapoor that on hearing of his passing, Kapoor remarked ‘I have lost my voice’. Sunil Gavaskar noted that this singer was a favourite of spin-bowler Bhagwath Chandrasekhar. Who is this singer who is famously known by just one name?
1. This prolific singer known for his characteristic voice won six National Film Awards and multiple State awards. One day in 1981, he recorded 21 Kannada songs, and on another day 19 Tamil and 16 Hindi songs. Just out of college he led a band which had brothers Ilaiyaraaja and Gangai Amaran in the early 1960s. He was an acclaimed voice-over artist and has even acted in movies. Who was this iconic singer who was the voice behind many of Rajinikanth’s legendary intro songs?
1. This prolific singer who has been recording for more than seven decades is often regarded as the most recorded artist in the industry. She has won two National Film Awards and in 1997 became the first Indian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award. She has recorded with international artists such as Boy George, Code Red, Michael Stipe and Brett Lee, and her voice has been sampled by Sarah Brightman and the Black Eyed Peas. Who is this legendary singer who comes from a family known for their musical prowess?
1. This singer won the 2018 National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the Kannada movie Nathicharami for which she scored the soundtrack as well. Trained in Carnatic and Hindustani music, she is an exponent of the works of Kabir and the songs of Kumar Gandharva. Who is this multi-faceted artist who also holds a degree in graphic design from the National Institute of Design?
1. This singer is a two-time National Award winner and a Padma Shri awardee. He is notable for his mastery of both bhajans and ghazals and his extensive work in Tamil and Hindi films. In May 2020, his version of Hanuman Chalisa became the first devotional song to cross one billion views on YouTube. In 1996 he formed a duo with Leslie Lewis and went on to release three albums. Who is the singer and what is the name of the duo?