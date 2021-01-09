Easy like Sunday morning

1. This prolific singer who has been recording for more than seven decades is often regarded as the most recorded artist in the industry. She has won two National Film Awards and in 1997 became the first Indian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award. She has recorded with international artists such as Boy George, Code Red, Michael Stipe and Brett Lee, and her voice has been sampled by Sarah Brightman and the Black Eyed Peas. Who is this legendary singer who comes from a family known for their musical prowess?