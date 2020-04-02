Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant, Armaan Malik gear up for TikTok Sofa Concert

Several music artistes including Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant and Armaan Malik are treating music lovers to some live music from their homes. To entertain everyone who is home due to lockdown following the Coronavirus outbreak, TikTok began the TikTok Sofa Concert as part of its #GharBaithoIndia campaign.

Neha will be performing her latest hits such as ‘Yaad piya ki aane lagi’ and ‘Garmi’. Says Neha, “At a time like this, as much as staying home is important, so is maintaining positivity and keeping ourselves engaged. As an artiste, I am using this time to interact with my fans through TikTok and its live concert to keep them entertained. Being calm is the key.”

Armaan Malik will be performing his new single ‘Control’ live for the first time along with his other popular film hits such as ‘Main hoon hero tera’ and ‘Bol do na zara’. “Today, when social distancing is the need of the hour, I find solace in music. I believe that one can do a lot of creative things while staying at home, and I am spending my time creating new music every day. With TikTok’s live music sessions, I am looking forward to having fun and more importantly spreading love through my music,” says the singer.

Shirley Setia, Arjun Kanungo, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Darshan Raval will also be entertaining the TikTok community. On his part, Arjun states, “It is important for us to stay at home, take precautions and follow social distancing. I am doing my bit by staying indoors.”

The campaign that began on March 28 will conclude on April 6.