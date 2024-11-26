 />

Drake accuses Universal Music Group of manipulating popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ diss track

Drake’s company accused UMG of conspiring to boost the song’s visibility on streaming platforms like Spotify, allegedy using bots, payola, and other methods to artificially manipulate the song’s streaming numbers

The Hindu Bureau
Drake

Drake has filed a legal petition against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging the company used underhanded tactics to artificially inflate the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us. The song, which takes aim at Drake with highly personal accusations, is part of the ongoing and intensifying feud between the two rappers.

In a filing submitted to a Manhattan court on Monday, Drake’s company, Frozen Moments LLC, accused UMG of conspiring to boost the song’s visibility on streaming platforms like Spotify. According to the petition, UMG employed “bots,” payola, and other methods to artificially manipulate the song’s streaming numbers. Drake’s legal team claims that UMG licensed Not Like Us to Spotify at significantly reduced rates and used automated systems to create a misleading impression of its popularity.

This lawsuit is particularly notable because UMG distributes music for both Drake and Lamar. The petition further suggests that UMG might have used similar tactics with other platforms, including paying Apple to have its Siri assistant direct users to the track.

UMG swiftly responded to the allegations, calling them “offensive and untrue.” A representative for the company denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that the company upholds ethical marketing practices and that music fans choose what they listen to.

The petition, which is a “pre-action” filing under New York law, seeks to gather information before potentially filing a full lawsuit. Drake’s attorneys are using serious legal claims, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, often used in criminal cases. They also allege deceptive business practices and false advertising.

The ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar has escalated over the past year, with Lamar releasing a series of diss tracks, some of which make personal and controversial allegations about Drake’s private life. While Drake initially responded with songs of his own, he later removed them, and the conflict seemed to quiet down until Lamar’s recent GNX album reignited the tensions.

