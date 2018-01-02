Dr Zeus returns with 'Woofer'

“I’m over the moon,” exclaims Dr Zeus on the release of the video of his new track,“Woofer”. “ We’ve had 6.2 million organic views (views that aren’t purchased) on the YouTube video upload. And, hope this makes the world recognise Hindi, Punjabi music. Snoop Dogg, the king of Hip hop and Nargis Fakhri, two different artists, have really made it perfect,” gushes the singer-producer. The track, which also features Zora Randhawa, displays two of Dr Zeus’ primary ideas behind the sort of music he’s aiming for – “Something that puts the Hindi, Punjabi sound out there for the world to enjoy. Secondly, it’s about great collaborations.”

Dr Zeus whose real name is Baljit Singh Padam has been active in Indian and British music scene since the late ‘90s but he shot to international fame in 2003 when his track “Kangna” won him BBC Asian Network title for Best Song of the Year. By that time I has figured out my own approach to the industry, and Punjabi music as a genre, I had just one thought, I’m a leader, not a follower. I’ve never thought of myself as a spectator — I make my own.”

Sound matters

This specific attitude to music has probably moulded his notion about music as well. “I listen to a lot of sounds, all sorts of stuff. I focus on non-Indian sound engineers as well. And that acts as an influence,” he emphasises. “You need to understand that copying and being influenced are two entirely different things in music.”

“Sound engineering”, the term Dr Zeus uses, makes veritably visible his interest in the technicality of sound when it comes to production. “I pay attention to sound, I point out different details when I watch a movie or listen to the radio with my friends. It’s about manipulating sound. Most days, I have imagined an entire song in my head before I’ve even started to make it.”

On the artists he’s been inclined to listen to these days, he instantly responds, “I’d have to say DJ Khaled. He’s dropping the type of albums that I’d want to drop. I like the number of collaborations he’s able to pull off. That has value.” He underlines about the way collaborations hold a pivotal position in music making. “Everyone gives their 100%. It’s not just about making the sound, it’s about making a track, a video and then working on marketing it.”

Faster and simpler

This brings us to the challenges of music distribution. Dr. Zeus says, “We live in the digital world. When “Kangana” came out, we had “physical” sales. We had a guy in a van who’d take new CDs and tapes every week. Now we’ve got smart phones. There’s no more getting out for distribution. It’s faster. It’s simpler. Your music is with you — it’s personal. I remember when I was DJing, I’d have to carry my vinyls in boxes, now all of that is in a little USB stick.” His tone of surprise only adds to the gravity of the shift. From Dr. Zeus’s understanding, it appears that the way music goes around is always in a state of transition.

Interestingly, Wikipedia classifies the U.K.-based musician into the Bhangra genre but his notions of his work are something else. “My genre would have to be a sort of World music genre. It’s because, I believe, I’m a versatile artist. Yet, I have my own signature, my own personal sound, that those that can, will recognise.” Having covered all this ground, Dr. Zeus punctuates the matter with one clear bit of insight, “Individual thought is the only fundamental that matters most in music.” This empowers the belief that variety in music is infinite, since it relies upon the infinite variety that musicians are capable of conceiving.

Dr Zeus, who is also a song writer, believes that intellectual property must ascribe the same rights to its producer as the producer of any commodity. He felt the pinch when two of his songs were allegedly plagiarised in Bollywood.

“Publishing laws are gaining ground in India. Artists are much more aware of their right. Everybody’s getting their share now, and that’s important. See, artists need to know that two fees matters most: the fee of making the property, and the fee for the property as its being sold,” sums up Dr Zeus.