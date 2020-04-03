A Kannada song on Covid-19

Dr Hamsalekha, also known as Nadha Brahma, needs no introduction at all. The music genius who has composed music for hit films such as Premaloka and Naanu Nanna Hedathi, has also composed music for Telugu and Tamil films. Hamsalekha has also been a judge for Zee Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa — a reality show.

Now with the lock-down due to COVID-19, the composer and lyricist has released a single on the online platform called ‘Bye-Bye Corona, Goodbye Corona’. The song talks about how the virus has to leave as science is greater than it. The cheery song, with funny actions, curses the virus in Kannada slang, making it a short and a fun to-watch video.

In the song we see Hamsalekha playing the guitar while his wife and daughter sing. The song, says the composer, was written to address the “nation-wide lock-down and the importance of staying at home.” He adds the song also talks about taking the necessary precautions, remaining safe and not panicking.

“Everyone should abide by the rules and stay home. They should enjoy wholesome entertainment with the family within the comfort of their homes. I hope the positivity from this song will help break the chain of this pandemic and amplify awareness among the masses,” says Hamsalekha.

Click here to see the song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMJkChYvxSQ&feature=youtu.be