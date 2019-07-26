Dominated by Punjabi sound

Arjun Patiala’s director Rohit Jugraj Chauhan has been active predominantly in the Punjabi industry for the past few years. Therefore, the movie’s Punjabi setting and thereby a dominance of Punjabi dance tracks shouldn’t come as a surprise in the soundtrack — the only element that gave me some hope is the presence of names like Dinesh Vijan and Sachin-Jigar.

With its rhythm and Kishore Sodha’s trumpets dominating the backdrop, one is quite likely to get reminded of ‘Badtameez Dil’ while listening to ‘Main Deewana Tera’, the only song in the album with a Hindi hook. An entertaining and very earworm-y song, delivered well by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. Randhawa is also lyricist and has co-composed the song with Sachin-Jigar. Though the duo was doing quite fine, and I wonder why they felt the need for a third composer in the equation now?

The threesome also shares credits for ‘Dil Todeya’, one of the slower melodic tracks of the album. Not that it is that great a composition, but it would definitely have sounded more appealing had the movie’s main man Diljit Dosanjh not been singing it.

The most interesting thing about the song was the use of a kamancha, the Persian bowed instrument. It has been played by Armenian musician Rasa-lila Buniatyan, who apparently lives in Mumbai, so I expect her to feature more often in film songs going forward.

Sachin-Jigar go, well, solo for two other songs, and ‘Sachiya Mohabbatan’ is one of the better songs from the album. Sung by Sachet Tandon (from another composer duo, Sachet Parampara), the breezy melody has a déjà vu feel, but is quite hummable and hence sticks. ‘Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda’, marketed as the “mandatory item number”, is pretty much just that – a regular item number that has template Arabic elements (Benny Dayal in charge of Arabic lyrics and vocals) infused amidst the regular dance elements. Though Randhawa does not co-compose this one, he does write it and lead the singing.

Although not marketed, the album also has a mandatory ‘daaru song’ – this one comes from a guest composer. ‘Sip Sip’ is a single that Akash D and Guru Bhullar released late last year on T Series’ Punjabi channel, the song is reused as is for Arjun Patiala. Once again, it’s standard middling Punjabi dance fare that’s far from memorable.

From what the trailer indicates, Arjun Patiala is not a movie that takes itself seriously. While I am actually waiting for a laugh riot, I wish they had taken the music more seriously. All in all, its unremarkable stuff from Sachin Jigar which is particularly disappointing, given their reduced output in recent times.

Top songs: ‘Sachiya Mohabbatan’, ‘Main Deewana Tera’