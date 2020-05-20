Lost Stories on YouTube’s global artist development program, Foundry

YouTube has announced DJ/producer duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi led Lost Stories as one of their top global picks for Foundry 2020, making them the first Indians to be chosen for this program. Foundry is YouTube Music’s artist development program that supports emerging independent artists.

Prayag and Rishab mention in a statement, “We are thrilled for the exposure and the chance to put India on the international music map. YouTube Foundry will help us to take our creativity and vision to next level, and we see a universal opportunity to showcase our content and take our music across borders. We truly believe music has the power to unite the world as one global village, a quality that lies at the heart of all our creations.”

Foundry began in 2016 as a series of workshops and content creation sessions at YouTube Spaces in Los Angeles, New York, and London, with the goal of providing artists tools to grow their presence on YouTube. Popular alumnus include Dua Lipa, ROSALÍA, Dave, CUCO, Gunna, Mahalia, Maleek Berry, Chloe x Halle, Jacob Collier, Rauw Alejandro, and Cavetown, all of whom partnered with the program to catapult themselves into global stardom.

The class of 2020 will also feature Los Angeles singer-songwriter Adam Melchor, Puerto Rican trap artist Eladio Carrion, Brooklyn experimentalist Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Birmingham grime artist and actor Jaykae, Glasgow R&B singer Joesef, Los Angeles-based corridos trailblazer Natanael Cano, Japanese indie rock band Novelbright, Sydney pop-rock brothers Lime Cordiale, French pop-rap artist TESSÆ, Nigerian singer and producer Tems, and Korean-American multitalent REI AMI from around the globe, all working to bring their music and stories to new audiences.

Lost Stories is known for their ability to blend Indian folk sounds with electronic music and some of their popular tracks include ‘Bombay Dreams’ with KSHMR, ‘Mahi,’ their official remix of Alan Walker’s ‘Faded,’ and ‘Vaseegara’ edit with Jonita Gandhi’s vocals.