Magdalena to usher in year-end party season

Magdalena

15 December 2021 20:09 IST

Hamburg-based DJ, music producer and promoter tours Hyderabad and Goa on a mini-India tour

“Travelling these days requires a bit more organisational talent like getting PCR tests done in time and to have the additional documentation ready,” says DJ Magdalena ahead of her India tour (December 17, 2021, in Hyderabad, 18 and 19 in Goa).

The Electronic Music artist who had earlier performed in India in 2019, says, she cannot wait to connect with her fans here. “I am excited to come to Hyderabad again and to also play twice in Goa,” she adds.

The Hamburg-based musician is happy to know of the Hamburg-Hyderabad cultural collaborations in the past, however, she says the music she plays depends on the crowd. “Every crowd can be different so when playing I need to be able to go left or right with my music. In the end to me, it is more about the big sum of individuals who are on the dance floor rather than a certain city.”

At the forefront of a music collective, Dynamic Music, Magdalena is involved in the running, branding and setting up of the Hamburg-based label and the driving force behind her own ‘Shadows’ party brand. The “afternoon-into-evening’ events are known for electric atmospheres in Ibiza and around Europe, with her melodic House and Techno at the centre stage.

India Tour December 17: TOT Nigh Club, (previously known as Sunburn Superclub) Hyderabad

December 18: Hill Top, Goa

December 19: Marbella Beach, Goa

Since 2016 Magdalena has been releasing singles and EPs and a series of studio remixes. Her journey in music started as a 14-year-old girl when she snuck out at night to go and dance in the local clubs in Hamburg. “Sometime later, around eight years ago, I opened a club in Hamburg and I’d say my journey really started from that. I got involved deeply in the House and Techno scene,” she says.

For someone who is constantly on the move, the pandemic brought her to a halt. “I toured a lot in the two years before the pandemic and I was overworked. Having this forced break helped with creativity. I have a couple of tracks ready, which are waiting to be released.”