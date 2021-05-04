Music

Hear it from Khaled

Khaled with Lil Wayne & Jeremih
04 May 2021 17:26 IST
Updated: 04 May 2021 17:27 IST

The 14-track album features R&B artist Jeremih, back after recovering from COVID-19 and Lil Wayne apart from music industry bigwigs

Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist and producer DJ Khaled unveiled the hip-hop event of the summer and his 12th full-length album, Khaled Khaled via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records last weekend. Within hours after it went live, the album vaulted to the top five on the ‘iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart’ and #1 on the ‘Hip-Hop/Rap Chart’ in addition to trending worldwide.

Throughout the week, Khaled has been releasing a series of Instagram posts. He teased the video for ‘Thankful Thankful’ (featuring Lil Wayne & Jeremih) and racked up more than 600k views, while his post of the official billboard generated more than 1 million views in under a day.

The single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ featuring guests JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by the Hive is considered a bold video from the album. The song unites New York kings JAY-Z and Nas as they lock into a lyrical crossfire of historic ‘Song Cry’ before James Fauntleroy drops a melodic hook.

Advertising
Advertising

Khaled and co-executive producers (his sons) Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Tuck Khaled assembled a playlist that boasts of fan favourites ‘Just Be’ (featuring Justin Timberlake), ‘We Going Crazy’ (featuring H.E.R. & Migos), ‘I Did It’ (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby), and ‘Let It Go’ (feat. Justin Bieber and 21 Savage), among others. It also includes the double-platinum ‘Popstar’ (featuring Drake) and platinum ‘Greece’ (featuring Drake).

To date, Khaled has moved 20 million singles and six million albums, in addition to gathering more than four billion streams.

Comments
More In Music
Read more...