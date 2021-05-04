Hear it from Khaled

The 14-track album features R&B artist Jeremih, back after recovering from COVID-19 and Lil Wayne apart from music industry bigwigs

Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist and producer DJ Khaled unveiled the hip-hop event of the summer and his 12th full-length album, Khaled Khaled via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records last weekend. Within hours after it went live, the album vaulted to the top five on the ‘iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart’ and #1 on the ‘Hip-Hop/Rap Chart’ in addition to trending worldwide.

Throughout the week, Khaled has been releasing a series of Instagram posts. He teased the video for ‘Thankful Thankful’ (featuring Lil Wayne & Jeremih) and racked up more than 600k views, while his post of the official billboard generated more than 1 million views in under a day.

The single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ featuring guests JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by the Hive is considered a bold video from the album. The song unites New York kings JAY-Z and Nas as they lock into a lyrical crossfire of historic ‘Song Cry’ before James Fauntleroy drops a melodic hook.

Khaled and co-executive producers (his sons) Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Tuck Khaled assembled a playlist that boasts of fan favourites ‘Just Be’ (featuring Justin Timberlake), ‘We Going Crazy’ (featuring H.E.R. & Migos), ‘I Did It’ (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby), and ‘Let It Go’ (feat. Justin Bieber and 21 Savage), among others. It also includes the double-platinum ‘Popstar’ (featuring Drake) and platinum ‘Greece’ (featuring Drake).

To date, Khaled has moved 20 million singles and six million albums, in addition to gathering more than four billion streams.