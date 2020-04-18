Divine, Gully Gang’s hip-hop song ‘Nahi Pata’ bats for peaceful coexistence

One of India’s well known hip-hop stars, Divine, and members of Gully Gang have come up with a Hindi-Punjabi music video titled ‘Nahi Pata’. Through the song that was unveiled on Mass Appeal India’s YouTube channel, they urge the need for human emotional connections and at least do #OneGoodDeed.

Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes and whose story inspired Zoya Akhtar to make the film Gully Boy, is a significant name in India’s ‘gully rap’ movement and launched his debut album Kohinoor late last year on Mass Appeal India. For ‘Nahi Pata,’ he teamed up with Gully Gang members Shah Rule, Frenzzy and Sammohit.

The hip-hop number is part of a collaborative EP — Mass Appeal and Gully Gang: Curfew. ‘Nahi Pata’, was originally written and composed by Gully Gang in December 2019. The song highlights how the world is more connected than ever but humanity is divided than ever.

The lyrics talks about hunger, injustice, poverty and social bias. The music video shows the burgeoning Mumbai metropolis, in normal circumstances, where people are indifferent to each other, and caught up in a rat race.

Speaking about the song, Divine says in a statement, “Sammohit, Shahrule and Frenzzy wrote and composed the track with Xplicit initially and I related with what they were trying to communicate. I decided to contribute to it as well. They are some of the best lyrical writers in the new wave of homegrown hip-hop and there is a lot that is coming up from them and Gully Gang this year.”

Sammohit revealed that the song came up during a Gully Gang songwriting camp where the members jammed together and put forth their thoughts on the need for peaceful co-existence among people.

Shah Rule added, “As artists we have a moral responsibility to speak up against our wrong doings as a society. We are facing a true wakeup call currently from mother Nature and it’s time to reflect on our doings and undo the wrongs.”

‘Nahi Pata’ streams on Mass Appeal India YouTube channel.