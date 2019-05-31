Rapper Divine and Puma cheer Team India at the World Cup

For the last couple of years, Mumbai rapper Vivian Fernandes aka Divine has made all the right moves to ensure that he won’t just settle for a few seconds in the limelight. Contribution to promo songs for the Netflix series, Sacred Games, and more brand associations led up to the release of Gully Boy, after which Divine was everywhere — stadiums, colleges, festivals and more. His latest brand association is with Puma, for a rap anthem called ‘Sock Them’, to cheer the Indian cricket team at the ongoing ICC World Cup in England and Wales. Releasing tomorrow (June 1), it also features skipper Virat Kohli.

Divine says he was more than eager to write a song for the men in blue. “It’s the best feeling ever! I’ve always been a fan of cricket and a Team India supporter. I’ve been playing and watching cricket since I was a kid,” he says. Ask him about his favourite memory attached to the sport and he says in a beat, “India winning the World Cup (in 2011), and the six by MS Dhoni that won it.”

The rapper has previously worked with Puma for their collaboration-heavy song ‘Suede Gully’ — featuring Khasi Bloodz, Prabh Deep, Madurai Souljars and more — back in 2017. For ‘Sock Them’, he brings on his “favourite producer in the game right now”, Karan Kanchan. He explains, “We both wanted it to have a stadium feel.” Even though it’s commissioned, Divine says he doesn’t treat the project any differently from his own work: “There’s obviously a theme that I have to follow. I bring in the producer, we merge styles, and hope for the best outcome!”

Divine launched the song offline, with a live performance at Mumbai’s Khar Social on May 30. He says he just might include it in his future performances. Right now, of course, he’s also putting finishing touches to his forthcoming album, Kohinoor, which was announced earlier this year. He offers an update saying, “I have been working on it for months, and it’s very close to how I want it to be. Lots of news coming soon.”