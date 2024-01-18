Dive headlong into the musical future this weekend

January 18, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Alva Kuuto, Naadaani

January 20, 7 pm onwards

The Raft, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Skillboxes.com

Among the few formidable names in indie music written and sung in Tulu, singer-songwriter Praveen Alva’s band, Alva Kuuto, keep their Bengaluru fan base coming back for more with a special performance at the Raft this week. Joined by the two-member pop band Naadaani, Alva Kuuto have titled their performance as solmelu, which translates to “Thank You” in Tulu. They add in their event description, “The band is extending their gratitude to their loyal audience for all their support since the inception of the band; they will present a unique musical experience through stories and memories of the southwestern coastal region, reimagining folk melodies and narratives via contemporary sensibilities and arrangements.”

Thermal And A Quarter

January 20, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹600 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Fresh off their standout performance at rock festival Bandland in the city, Bengaluru rock veterans Thermal And A Quarter take yet another new turn in their storied career as an independent band with a show at Fandom that is split into two parts, called Un/Plugged. The quartet comprising Bruce Lee Mani on vocals and guitar, Tony Das on backing vocals and guitar, bassist Leslie Charles and drummer Rajeev Rajagopal, will perform an acoustic set to start with, promising “top TAAQ like you’ve never heard” followed by an electric set that presents their songs “no holds barred, dialled up to 11.”

THUMP ft Nemophilis, The Lucidwake, AKOG

January 21, 7 pm onwards

WL Superclub, HSR Layout

Tickets: ₹599 via Insider.in

Promoted as a music festival, the inaugural edition of THUMP will see three diverse rock acts take to the stage at White Lotus Superclub for what the event calls a “visually immersive” event. Pune-based rock trio Nemophilis — who released their debut album The Iceberg that showcases their pop-rock and nu-metal influences like Linkin Park — will perform, alongside two Bengaluru-based bands. AKOG aka Another Kind of Green have been dominating venues in the city with high-energy sets and recently put out a “Christmas diss track” called ‘Naughty or Nice’ that draws from punk rock, both thematically and sonically. The Lucidwake, for their part, will take to the stage on the back of having two singles out so far — ‘Don’t Stop’ in 2023 and ‘Bleed’.

JO

January 19, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹1500 (seated), ₹499 (standing) via windmills-india.com

Traveling through India as part of a multi-city tour, German drummer-composer Jo Beyer and his band (called JO) stop by Bengaluru for two shows at Windmills this week. At the time of announcing his debut tour of the country, Beyer said in a social media post, “It’s happening and I still can’t believe it. My band JO will start 2024 with playing a tour in India. My hands are tingling. I can’t wait to explore all these places and venues and get in contact with the people and spread our music.”

Most recently, Beyer released an album called Mic in the Face is Not on Purpose and while that title may have you chuckling, there is a lot more in store when JO gets on stage to interpret the founder’s material. A description for the event says, “His signature emotive expression has led jazz-award juries to appreciate his disruptive and innovative style in the contemporary scene and support his musical ideas by awarding him with several renowned international new-comer jazz awards.”

