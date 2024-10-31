ADVERTISEMENT

Disney acquires broadcast rights to the Grammys in 10-year deal

Updated - October 31, 2024 10:55 am IST

CBS has recently refocused its efforts on sports and primetime franchises but secured the Golden Globes last year, helping to fill its awards programming roster following this significant departure

The Hindu Bureau

A view of a Grammy statue appears in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards | Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong

In a historic shift for the Grammy Awards, Disney has acquired the broadcast rights to the iconic music event in a landmark ten-year deal, ending CBS’s 50-year partnership with the Recording Academy. Starting in 2027, the Grammys will air across Disney platforms, including ABC, Hulu, and Disney+, marking the first time Disney will host the awards since briefly holding rights in the early 1970s. This new arrangement extends through 2036.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grammys 2024 | Winners list: Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus win big, India’s Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain awarded

CBS’s exclusive negotiating window with the Recording Academy closed without a deal, opening the door for Disney to submit the winning bid. Despite continued interest from CBS, Disney’s offer was accepted, leading to what Dana Walden, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman, called an “exciting new chapter” for the Grammys. “Live events have never been more important,” Walden said, adding that the acquisition strengthens Disney’s extensive programming portfolio.

This agreement gives Disney a unique edge in 2027, with The Grammys, The Oscars, and the Super Bowl all slated to air on ABC that year. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Disney, noting, “This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth.”

Grammys 2024 | Shankar Mahadevan returns home to warm welcome, says ‘dreams do come true’

CBS has recently refocused its efforts on sports and primetime franchises but secured the Golden Globes last year, helping to fill its awards programming roster following this significant departure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

television / music

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US