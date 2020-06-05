Annamayya kirtana Music

Raghavendra Rao’s tryst with Annamayya continues

Director Raghavendra Rao’s latest venture sees several singers and composers collaborate for a Annamacharya composition that prays for strength to fight COVID-19

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s affinity for projects related to Annamacharya is well known, he has consistently promoted the works of Annamayya through films, TV shows and by appearing in shows where singers render Annamayya compositions. On June 4, the director released a song titled ‘Surakshaa Sankeerthanam’ an Annamayya kirtana on his Facebook page. The song of worship to Lord Venkateswara, seeking strength and courage to fight COVID-19.The song was rendered by around 15 singers including Chandrabose, Swapna, Sreenidhi, Srivardhini, Pavan Charan, Gayatri Narayan, Sarath Santosh, Sridhruthi, Pranathi, Pravasthi, Sruthika, Sai Ramya, Lakshmi Meghana and Manyachandra.

As is the new normal these days, the singers sang from their respective homes and the video was edited by Ravi Kumar while the audio mix was done by Madeen SK.

The song was collectively composed by Saluri Vasu Rao, K Ramachari, Nihal, Josyabhatla, Sreenidhi, Pavan Charan and Sai Charan. The project was coordinated by Pavan Charan who, along with Sridhruthi, was also the brain behind the concept.

