What makes vibhakti kritis different?

Among the masterpieces of Muthuswami Dikshitar, the Abhayamba kritis enjoy a unique status. Composed in praise of goddess Abhayambika, consort of Lord Mayuranatha, presiding deity of the famed Siva temple at Mayavaram (Mayiladuthurai), this group of 10 kritis may be fittingly described as Vibhakti kritis, rather than as Navavarana.

The series begins with a dhyana kriti, followed by eight kritis, one in each vibhakti, and concludes with the mangala kriti. The ragas are Chamaram, Kalyani, Bhairavi, Sankarabharanam, Yadukulakhambodi, Kedaragowla, Kedaram, Sahana, Thodi and Sri.

Embedded with profound insights into Devi upasana and couched in complex, winding sahitya, the lyrics testify to Dikshitar’s mastery of Sanskrit and his deep knowledge of mantra sastra. Richy packed with lyrics, particularly in the anupallavis and charanams, which assume the madhyamakala gait, the lines do not lend themselves easily to niraval. This may account for their rare appearance in kutcheris.

Melodic highlights

Presented by Dr. Prema Rangarajan and her disciples, under the auspices of the Saraswathi Vaggeyakara Trust, each of these kritis was prefaced with a brief explanation touching upon lyrical and melodic highlights.

The dhyana kriti, ‘Sadashraye Abhayambike’ (Chamaram, Rupakam) was followed by the prathama (first) vibhakti kriti ‘Abhayamba Jagadamba’ (Kalyani, Adi), which features swarakshara and anthyakshara prasa.

The artiste explained that the dwitiya vibhakti kriti ‘Aryam Abhayambam ’ (Bhairavi, Triputa) contains a wealth of dwitiakshara prasa. An awareness of the meaning of the sahitya is essential to ensure that each line retains completeness when repeated.

‘Girijaya Ajaya Abhayambikaya’ (Sankarabharanam, Adi) in the tritiya vibhakti, was sung at a relatively brisk pace. ‘Abhayambikayai’ (Yadukulakhambodi, Rupakam) in the chaturthi vibhakti, emphasises the goddess’ love for music. Here, she is described as ‘gamapadhaadhinuta padaayai,’ one who is worshipped through gaanam, mantram and padhyam, according to some interpretatons.

‘Abhayambikayah’ (Kedaragowla) in the panchami vibhakti was rendered in Khanda Eka tala, although Jhampa tala is often used. ‘Ambikayah Abhayambikayah’ (Kedaram, Adi) in the sashti vibhakti calls for particular attention to the demanding lyric, to avoid pada chedam.

‘Abhayambayam Bhaktim Karomi ’ (Sahana, Triputa) in saptami vibhakti speaks of the goddess as one who grants moksha. Dikshitar uses the name ‘Dakshayani’ only in the sambodhana vibhakti kriti ‘Dakshayani Abhayambike’ (Thodi, Rupakam); it does not occur in any of his other kritis.

The concluding Mangala kriti ‘Sri Abhayamba’ (Sri, Adi) is in Manipravalam, employing Tamil, Telugu and Sanskrit words in the auspicious raga. K.R. Ganesh’s mridangam accompaniment added sheen to the vocals.

Speaking on the occasion, N.V. Subramaniam, managing trustee of the organisation, expressed his appreciation to Dr. Prema Rangarajan’s scholarship in Sanskrit and the considerable effort that had gone into the presentation.

Eminent musicologist, B.M. Sundaram shared a little-known detail that the late vocalist Chidambaram S. Jayaraman, a vidwan remembered for his rendition and propagation of Tamil compositions, was also well-versed in Dikshitar’s compositions.