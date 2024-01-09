‘Dhak Dhak’ and beyond: Shruti Pathak’s transition from singer to composer

January 09, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Remember the time when Hindi films overflowed with music? Four, five, and sometimes even more earworms woven into the narrative? But times have changed. Even big-star vehicles have few songs or even none. It has become challenging for singers to ply their trade exclusively in films. There seems to be a demand to evolve, to do more than just playback singing. Many singers of this generation try to maximise their talent with live shows, covers, independent albums, compositions, and more. Shruti Pathak belongs to this generation.

Shruti began her career in 2008 when songs were still a significant part of Hindi cinema. You would have heard her voice in the albums of Fashion, Dev D, Anjaana Anjaani, Kai Po Che, and Ra.One. Last year, her 15th in films, was memorable for her as she turned composer for the first time in Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

The recent shift in film music, with its preference for cinematic realism over song-and-dance spectacle, is not a hurdle for Shruti; it’s an open door. “Singers have always been chameleons,” she points out, “Adapting to styles, genres, and emotions is in our DNA. The question isn’t about versatility, but why films choose fewer songs.”

The answer, she believes, lies in the evolution of storytelling itself. Today’s narratives, often grounded in gritty realism, do not always call for elaborate dance sequences. “It’s not about singers needing to be more adaptable,” she clarifies, “it’s about filmmakers choosing different ways to tell their stories.”

Her experience as a singer helped her compose the song ‘Udd Udd’ in Dhak Dhak. “Singing, although it comes later in the process, is beneficial because it allows you to anticipate how the song will sound in its final version. Even during the initial stages, like when working with a music producer on the song’s production, a singer’s perspective is invaluable. The ability to gauge how the song will sound once properly sung, or even during the creation of a scratch track, is enhanced as a singer,” she says, “Yet, whether you’re a singer, musician, composer, or lyricist, every aspect of music holds equal importance. A strong foundation in one area naturally complements the others.”

Like many artists, Shruti too introspected during the forced pause during the COVID-19 lockdowns. She realised her desire to create a song rather than croon created ones. “The opportunity to push my boundaries with Dhak Dhak was something I eagerly seized,” she says, “The journey was challenging but a tremendous learning experience. It enhanced my decision-making skills and added a new dimension to my creative process.”

She explains that the process of composing for a film and her independent tracks are different. “The approach is personal when working on my independent singles or albums. It’s about the music reflecting my emotions, thoughts, and feelings at that moment. In contrast, film music involves various other considerations. There are additional criteria, such as the director’s vision, the storyline, the specific situation in the film, or the character’s arc. It adds a layer of complexity.”

Yet, Shruti truly feels the magic of music on stage, like in Bengaluru in December. “Live performances are where the music breathes,” she says, “There’s an immediate connection with the audience, a pulsating exchange of emotions that leaves you breathless. Every place has a different type of audience. And the ones in Bangalore are always amazing. They have a varied taste in music.”

Connecting with her listeners is essential to Shruti. From getting them to sing along to sharing personal anecdotes, she ensures everyone feels part of an experience. These are the moments she lives for.

“It is exceptional because you can witness their immediate response, reactions, and their genuine affection for you. The applause and love received on stage are beyond imagination.”

The concert in Bengaluru was a nice way to cap a memorable year for Shruti, in which she turned music director for the first time. “While I am eager to compose more often, there’s also a lot happening on the music front. There are numerous film songs and independent music projects in the pipeline for 2024, some of which I’ve composed and others where I’ve contributed as a singer for different composers. I’m looking forward to the year ahead.”