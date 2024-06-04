Desi Trill is a new genre that celebrates South Asian music

Inspired by Jamaican culture through reggae, Latin culture through its vibrant music, and recently, West African culture with Afrobeats, London-based music producer and artiste Shabz Naqvi felt a need to celebrate South Asian culture, specifically Indian, on a global stage. When he approached his long-time friend and mentor Ty Ty Smith with his vision, the Roc Nation co-founder did not just offer to help; he wanted to join Naqvi in this journey.

“He has been more than just a colleague; he’s been a mentor to me. He said, ‘I’m not gonna help you. I wanna do this with you’. That moment marked the birth of the label Desi Trill Music. It was incredible to have someone like Ty Ty, with his vast experience and insight, understand and share my passion for celebrating South Asian culture globally,” says Naqvi, speaking over a video call from London.

Joining him in the conversation, the renowned producer Ty Ty Smith says Desi Trill is not just a label or a genre but a movement and a mindset. “When I look at the world, I don’t see myself as just another record executive. I see opportunities, I see vision, and I see the chance to create something entirely new. We’re not confined by labels or traditional industry structures. We’re entrepreneurs, visionaries, shaping something tangible from our ideas, “ he says.

Brown culture

Desi Trill represents a fusion of cultures and its slogan, ‘Brown is Everywhere’, is a statement that asserts the presence and influence of Desi culture across the globe. The slogan originated from a conversation between Smith and Naqvi, where they realised the omnipresence of brown culture worldwide. Says Smith, “My experience of feeling at home anywhere in the world, from China to Miami, where I encountered elements like hip-hop, inspired the slogan. The idea is that wherever they go, they carry their identity proudly, just like a flag.” Naqvi emphasises that it is akin to a national flag, symbolising their presence and celebrating their heritage wherever they go.

Growing up in London, Naqvi says he was a ‘real Indian kid’. He was born into a family with roots in a small town called Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, India. Naqvi’s dad moved to the UK in the 1960s when he was just 16 years old. “Like many of our community, he followed his brother, searching for better opportunities. He was introduced to my mother during a trip back to India in the mid to late 60s. They got married, and he brought her over to the UK. This marked the beginning of our family’s new chapter in the UK. I consider myself the first generation of my family born in the UK.”

Naqvi says he did not speak to his parents in English. “We always conversed in Hindi. Watching Bollywood movies on VHS was my parent’s way of staying connected to their roots, especially before the internet came along. That Indian culture has always been deeply embedded in me.”

Rough routes

Smith grew up in the projects in Brooklyn, specifically the Marshall Projects — a challenging place. “It is rough out there, and many people don’t make it out. Fortunately, some of my childhood friends rapped, and we supported each other. We came up through that support and eventually created some companies. Through this journey in hip hop and music, I met Shabz almost 20 years ago. For me, it’s simple: everything happened through hip-hop, through music. That connection has been the foundation for my journey,” says Smith.

Shabz resonates with Smith’s sentiment of shared humanitarian values and belief in the unifying power of music. Both see music, especially hip-hop, as a force that brings people together.

India is the core

This year, Desi Trill’s ‘Brown is Everywhere’ slogan resonated with recently launched tracks like ‘Mumbai Magic’ and Yung Sammy’s ‘Intro’, among other significant releases. The talent search extends beyond India, embracing artistes from across the South Asian diaspora, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and more. “Brown is everywhere,” Naqvi reiterates. “We’re looking for talent from all parts of South Asian culture.”

Smith adds, “India is the motherland, but we embrace talent from all over South Asia. This inclusive approach ensures that Desi Trill represents the entire South Asian community.”

What artistes want?

Smith and Naqvi approach artiste selection intuitively rather than following strict criteria. They believe that artistes choose them rather than the other way around. “We are lucky for artistes to even want to believe in what we’re doing right,” says Smith.

Additionally, they emphasise promoting a mindset rather than specific genres or styles, welcoming any artiste who resonates with their mindset and vision. This approach allows a diverse range of artists to be considered for their label.

Desi Trill is open to collaborating with the Hindi film industry, seeing it as an integral part of South Asian culture. Smith and Naqvi believe that their unique sound can bring a fresh perspective to Bollywood, enhancing its storytelling with new musical dimensions.

Bollywood inspiration

Speaking about his Bollywood exposure, Smith says that although he did not grow up with Bollywood music, his exposure to it was quite memorable. “About 20 years ago, Jay-Z and I were in London — we’ve been close since I was 14 — and we heard Panjabi MC on the radio. Despite not understanding the lyrics, we were captivated by the sound. Just like how kids in Russia would go crazy for Michael Jackson without understanding his lyrics, it was the same with us and Panjabi MC. The sound and rhythm are all connected to us on a different level. This exposure stuck with me. It opened my eyes to how diverse music could be appreciated regardless of the language barrier.”

Smith started correlating this with other genres, such as reggae and Latin music. “Many of my friends are Latin, and I’d jam to their music without understanding the words, but it didn’t matter because the music itself was powerful,” he says, adding, “If Panjabi MC’s music had caught on more back then, who knows how big that South Asian influence would be today? I believe we’re coming full circle now. We’re at a point where South Asian sounds are becoming the next big genre. I predict that every major artist globally will adopt this style in the next three to five years. Remember, we had this conversation,” says Smith with a smile.

