Pandit Biswajeet Roy Chowdhury delineating the traditions

The artistically done, intimate setting of the newly built studio was just perfect for the “Jhankar” baithak presented by Shobha Deepak Singh at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. The floral arrangements adorning the stage and the comfortable seating arrangement on the wooden floor, with the last row of chairs for the seniors, made an ideal ambience for Pandit Biswajeet Roy Chowdhury, take the stage and communicate through spoken words and his melodious sarod.

Groomed meticulously under Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the well-known sarodia of Senia Bangash gharana and the vocalist gurus like Pandit . Mallikarjun Mansur of Jaipur gharana and Pandit Balasaheb Poonchwale of Gwalior gharana; Biswajeet first acquainted his young audience comprising mostly students of music, about the concept of gharana and the ways to recognise one from the other, for instance, awaaz lagane ka tarika or the way to apply the voice, the technique of vistar or elaboration of a raga, the way to apply sur, the repertoire of ragas and compositions or bandish. The Jaipur gharana, for instance, being famous for jod-ragas like Nat-Kamod while the favourite of Gwalior were the likes of Kedar, Hameer, Kamod et al.

He offered to play different ragas and compositions of various gharanas to make his point and started with the raga Jait-Shree from the Jaipur gharana. Explaining first that there is a family of Jait with just three swaras Sa, Ga, Pa and another group of swaras that belong to Shree, he demonstrated how they are joined together with Jait in the ascending order, the aaroh and the shree in descending order or avaroha. He demonstrated how the resonating tarab strings of sarod are tuned according to the raga and started with the famous composition of Jaipur gharana “Jab Se Pihu Sapne Mein Aaye...” and the medium tempo composition “Bhajman Ram...”, the soot-meend from madhya pancham to the taar pancham was remarkable, before he went on to play the taans of the antara, the second half of the composition.

Next came compositions in raga Tilak-Kamod and its neighbouring ragas like Sorath, Desh and Bihari. His virtuosity was evident in the hide and seek with the rhythmic cycle, treading away from the laya in “ateet-anagat” like nuances and coming back to the sam with a pleasant surprise. The tisra gati chhand was remarkable where he went six times faster on each matra, than the given time cycle of the rhythm. Ultimately came multiple delicacies of the desert in pure Kafi set to Rupak, the Zila Kafi and Kafi with a delicious sprinkling of Barwa, Jangla and Zilaf, a rare spread indeed!