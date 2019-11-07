A dedicated sishya

Sharada Mani, one of the two vocalists, who accompanied D.K. Jayaraman during the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on October 29.

Sharada and D.K. Jayaraman’s daughter Sukanya sang together, not for too long. Sharada, although not a popular musician, was a sought after teacher, especially after the demise of DKJ. But what made her endearing to fellow students and the music community was her guru bhakti.

Sharada travelled extensively with DKJ in and outside India. After 1971, there was a serious setback in DKJ’s health and it was only because of Sharada’s dedicated care that he carried on with grit for 20 years. Many may not be aware that DKJ suffered a heart attack in 1971 and ever since battled various ailments. If he had carried on with grit for twenty years, it was possible only because of some dedicated support and Sharada was chief of them all.

Her husband Mani and son Ramana offered major support in the service she rendered to her guru.

As long as DKJ's music exists, Sharada's glorious guru bhakti will be remembered by someone somewhere.