Decoding lineages

Everyone speaks about gharanas of music. But does this everyone have the same thoughts about the gharana when they refer to it? Is it uniformly defined and practised among all practitioners of music? What forms its core – is it a style, or is it an individual? Is it tradition, and is that tradition unchanging? The khyal or the bandish which forms the central component of a gharana, how did it originate? How does each gharana treat it? Questions such as these constituted the two days of presentations and discussions in a seminar, “Khyal and Allied Forms”, organised by ITC-SRA, Indian Musicological Society, Music Forum and NCPA, Mumbai. Conceived by the renowned musician and senior guru, Pt. Arvind Parikh, the seminar had leading musicians and scholars making presentations.

The way we understand and consume Hindustani music today has largely been influenced by historical and socio-political changes. The changing patronage, performance spaces, nature of taalim and several other factors. In the opening session on dhrupad, Pt. Umakant Gundecha in his presentation about this ancient form, spoke of decisive moments in its evolution and how it impacted khyal music. According to him, the form took a different path with the introduction of verse and meter, chanda and prabhandha respectively. It not only brought in a new idea of circularity into the form -- the return of the swara, the kaala and the shabda trajectories to a fixed point -- but in the later years, came to influence the structure of khyal. Listen to Ustad Amir Khan’s music, Umakant Gundecha said. “He reduced the speed by a couple of notches and gave khyal a dhrupad dimension. The bada khyal’s laya was that of the dhrupad. In fact, practitioners of Agra and Jaipur gharanas also did this.” This was true of founders of several gharanas, they lived in proximity with dhrupadiyas and it impacted their khyal music.

If the nature of music changed it was because Mughal invasion had a huge influence, and also music moved from the temple into the nawab’s durbar. The spiritual acquired contours of the erotic, explained musician and musicologist, nonagenarian Pt. Vijay Khichlu. “The spiritual was not lost, but it also acquired this new dimension and expression,” he further added. The way the gharana acquires its character is a long process. “It is often misunderstood to be tradition/sampradaya. It however is a method of training. Gharana is also formed by how an individual responds to that training,” he said, taking the examples of Pt. Krishna Rao Pandit and Pt. Kumar Gandharv. “They did path-breaking work, something that was never done before. Yet it was considered part of the gharana. It is therefore also a language developed by a certain practitioner.”

“Kumar Gandharva was entirely his own, his music was so totally beautiful. Gayaki is a better word than gharana, it is more expansive. Gharana in fact, is like a foundation, you have to build your palaces on it,” said the Gwalior exponent Pt. Vidyadhar Vyas, at once putting into perspective the enormous diversity and variety that was there in the gharana. In conversation with Snehal Majoomdar, he discussed the features of the Gwalior school, among the oldest gharanas of khyal. In its “ashtanga” (eight fold) characteristics, four were dedicated to structure, and four to embellishment. The deployment of voice almost always is dictated by the demands of the gayaki, as also its influence. For instance, the khadak-bijli taan came into the gharana because of the influence qawwali had on it. The gharana is also called sunke gharana, since one of their chief learning principles was, “sun sunke tayar ho na” (listen and learn). Later, in a performance, Pt. Vidyadhar brilliantly rendered the composition varieties of the Gwalior gharana.

Iqbal Ahmed Khan of the Delhi gharana laid out the richness of his gharana. The Delhi Gharana takes its lineage back to the times of Amir Khusro, to Hassan Sawant and Bula Kalawant who were qawwals in the service of the famous Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi. Iqbal Ahmed Khan made a grand exposition of the repertoire of his gharana, he presented varieties of Bahar. He said the gharana practised 40 prakars of Bahar and made a remarkable presentation of some of them such as Adana Bahar, Shahana Bahar, Ramkali Bahar, Hindol Bahar and Jaijaiwanti Bahar. The style, denouement, intricacies were rare and mellifluous. One could see that aesthetics was among its chief philosophies, even when it came to rendering complex taans. It was particularly evident when he presented the taan prakar bandish in Sughrai Kanada and Gurjari Todi, a speciality of the gharana.

Though the founder of the Jaipur gharana, Ustad Alladiya Khan was born in Uniara, he called it the Jaipur gharana, said the acclaimed musician Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Milind Malshe, who made a joint presentation on the Jaipur gharana. Alladiya Khan’s family was full of musicians, but he was interested in studies. It so happened that after his father’s demise, he was forced to take up music. He had problems with his voice, and that prompted him to make several changes to the gayaki, and yet, the most brilliant expositions of khyal gayaki was that of Alladiya Khan’s.

To give a taste of the gharana’s approach, Ashwini Bhide began her presentation with the iconic bandish of the gharana, “Ye Pyaree Pag Hole” in rag Bihagada. The deployment of Komal Nishad, she demonstrated, gave it a touch of Khamaj. However, the more austere practitioners – Kishori Amonkar and Mallikarjun Mansur – sang the Ek Nishad Bihagada, “Raina Bairana”. The duo followed it with a demonstration of Khokar, which is Bihagada with Khamaj ang. Ashwini and Malshe argued that the raga, as it expresses itself in the Jaipur tradition, is not a monolithic structure, but a spectrum which moves from ek nishad to do nishad to rag Khokar. It is guided by the aesthetic principles of the musician, and this, often referred to as “authenticity” led to enmity between different branches of the school. The other major point they made during their presentation is that how the gharana sang the same bandish in two different layas. For instance, the bandish “Mero Piya” in Nayaki Kanada was sung in both rupak and teen tal, and “Malaniya Layi Ja Re” of Bhoopnat was rendered in teentaal and jhaptal. Ashwini spoke of the bandish in rag Kedar which she learnt in teentaal, from her mother who was a disciple of Alladiya Khan, whereas Malshe learnt the same bandish in rupak taal from Pt. Ratnakar Pai. The gharana, they said, had very few drut bandishes. Since there was already a lot of ‘taankriya’ in their renditions, they saw no purpose in rendering a drut bandish. They too, like Prof Vidyadhar Vyas, traced the word khyal to khel, referring to the “Evolution of Khyal”, art critic Madhukar Vasudev Dhond’s work.

“The Agra Gharana is considered among the oldest gharanas, revered for the galaxy of artistes it has nurtured both from within and outside the family, and the multifaceted gayaki that it represents,” said N. Jayavant Rao, making the presentation on behalf of the Agra gharana musician, Lalith J. Rao The original Agra Gharana was dhrupad based and Ghagge Khudabaksh brought the khayal aspects into the gayaki via the Gwalior maestro Natthan Peerbaksh. “However, the gayaki as it exists today is a confluence of two gharanas - the Agra and the Atrauli Gharanas, which merged due to numerous intermarriages over three generations,” he explained.

The colossus of the gharana, Ustad Faiyaz Khan’s impact was so great that many later musicians fashioned their gayaki after his. He was the first to introduce a full nom tom alap, murkis, khatkas and also rhythmical patterns used in instruments like the been, detailed Jayavanth Rao, speaking of the gharana’s features. The Gwalior and Agra gharanas do have some common components, but how it is put to use, depends on the voice and temperament of the performer. The presentation was rich and interesting, as each of the points were illustrated with audio clippings from the maestros of the gharana. As concluding remarks, he said: “No artiste exhibits all the characteristics of a gharana. But, in each artiste’s gayaki, some of the characteristics that form the bedrock of the gharana will be recognisable.”

Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, a stalwart of the Patiala gharana trained under Munawar Ali Khan and Pt. Jnan Prakash Ghosh, spoke emotionally about the contribution of the great masters.

He stressed on sadhana, simplicity and search for truth in music. A representative of the Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s school of gayaki, Ajoy Chakrabarty spoke of his other influences, and gave a detailed account of his relationship with Pt. D.T. Joshi.

The seminar took the connoisseur on a tour of the grand tradition of Hindustani music, at once speaking of the frameworks and the flights that was possible for creative masters.