Decanting notes

Chennai singer-songwriter Bjorn Surrao has had a trajectory that is familiar in independent music circles in the country — he secured a degree in commerce (probably as a safety net?) — and then went on to study audio engineering and music production in Dubai. In his late teens he was already earning fame as part of the rock band Franks Got the Funk, something that stagnated a bit, but led to concentrating on his solo material.

A few singles and some film work later (Naalu Peruku Nalladhuna Edhuvum Thappilla), Bjorn finally has his solo EP out, called Stories from a Bottle. Considering the background he is from and the music he knows works (having that music school background), Bjorn may have as well just jumped on the synthetic electronic pop bandwagon. But thankfully, his five-track EP has depth and variety.

If you want to know the vibe of this EP, though, allow this writer to recount Bjorn’s most recent show in Bengaluru — where the front row pretty much comprised couples swaying and another couple of birds pretty much considered it make out music. Although his accent seems to distract at times, the opening song ‘Walls’ is emotive and uplifting, the marching-drums patching pop arrangements of string sections, piano and guitar as Bjorn sings about carpe diem. His slightly raspy, sublime voice experiments with layers of melodies and harmonies on ‘Crystal Skies’ as it turns into a happy-vibes song. Bjorn does ultimately get into radio-ruling electronic pop territory on ‘Sunset Boulevard’, but it is playfully subtle.

At just over two minutes, ‘Sunset Boulevard’ looks like it was made just to include that sweet spot of cinematicism that everyone is a sucker for. He ropes in Suchith Suresan for Tamil vocals on ‘Stellar’, the folk-electronic turn that is easily one of the most stand-out tracks on Stories from a Bottle. It’s got violin, tabla and electronic beats, probably showcasing Bjorn’s talent as composer and arranger more than singer, although he does add a memorable hook. Suresan also features on the film song ‘Kadhal Neeye’, as does Shakthisree Gopalan, but this is an addition to perhaps introduce fans of his indie work to his film music composer side.

All in all, Stories from a Bottle still retains decent song writing and hopefully the beginning of a growing artist.

Get the album on bjornsurrao.bandcamp.com