The mood of the music

Sweden-based Daniel Javan touches hearts with his melancholic and melodious tracks

The pandemic lockdown has proved fruitful for indie artists. New compositions made their way into the most popular playlists and many of these teenage artists are now gaining an international audience on music streaming platforms.

Sweden-based 17-year-old Daniel Javan released a total of 12 songs — 11 of them in 2020 and one this year. One of his singles ‘Die Alone’ has been featured on the Lyrical Lemonade blog and hit close to 3,00,000 streams. He gained almost 1.5 million streams from about 4,00,000 people last year, apart from being added to an official Spotify editorial playlist.

Daniel’s just-released rap number ‘Don’t know how to love’, in collaboration with his friend Naits from Norway, is being received well too.

Discussing over email how his music has evolved with this song, Daniel says, “I’m still expressing myself and sharing my feelings, but this song is different in the sense that I have developed my craft more both in terms of lyrics and vocals, combined with beautiful instrumentals. Something else that makes it different is the fact that Naits is singing in it with me, and the way our vocals complement each other and take the song to another level.”

Daniel’s first song ‘Off my mind’ featured his friend Chester Amor, followed by a series of interesting compositions. But it’s ‘Die Alone’ that made people sit up and notice him. He attributes it to an addictive beat and instrumental, as well as the melodies.

“I think it has a lot to do with the emotion that I’m showing in the song with my range of higher and lower vocals creating something relatable and beautiful. However, mostly I believe it’s because of the topic of the song and what I had in mind when writing it, which is the loneliness of this pandemic. I think it spoke to people,” says Daniel, who also plays the guitar and piano.

Though Daniel started releasing music last year, he has been writing songs for more than two years. “I want to create something that people can relate to. Most of my songs at the moment are sad and it has had a huge impact on people who have told me that my music helps them get through tough times.”

At 17, he realises that school comes first. “I finish all my schoolwork before I make music,” he says, adding he enjoys the support of his parents and brother. He is into a mix of pop, hip hop, lofi and R&B, and does not want to limit himself to one genre. “I don’t want to limit the ways I can express myself. When I sit down and make music, it’s not about a rap song or a pop song. It’s about just making music. I let the song tell me how to be shaped,” he says.

Set to expand his repertoire, Daniel admits that the pandemic has taught him not to take anything for granted. He says, “There’s so much in life that truly is a blessing without us realising it until it’s taken away from us. It has taught me to appreciate everything in life more.”