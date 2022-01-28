Daily Quiz | Wolfgang Mozart
A quiz on the life and works of Wolfgang Mozart, one of the greatest composers born on January 27, 1756.
1/11
1. The master of music to be, what was the first instrument that young Mozart learned to play?
1. As a child, during a visit to the Sistine Chapel, Mozart listened to this difficult piece twice and then proceeded to write it down from memory. Name the work and its composer.
1. What is the significance of the opera Apollo et Hyacinthus, K. 38?
1. Which singspiel was allegedly commissioned by ‘magnetist’ Dr. Franz Mesmer, who himself was parodied in ‘Così fan tutte’?
1. Name the opera, composed for the Vienna Opera and first performed at the Burgtheater on May 1, 1786, that got the composer the most success while he was alive
1. By what common names are these two symphonies known: Symphony No. 38 in D major, K. 504, and Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551?
1. One would have noticed the alphabet K followed by a number after each of Mozart’s works. What does it mean?
1. Name the composer who was antipathetic to Mozart and according to some, was said to have poisoned the latter.
1. Who wrote the play ‘Amadeus’ which was made into a multi-Oscar winning film in the early 1980s?
1. Salil Chowdhury’s ‘Itna Na Mujhse Tu Pyaar Badaa’ is adapted from which of Mozart’s works?
1. Mozart dedicated a set of six string quartets to this person, who once told Leopold Mozart ‘...your son is the greatest composer known to me’. Name this man of music.