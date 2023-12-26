Daily Quiz | On Carnatic music

1 / 5 | Who was the lyricist and singer of "Pi's Lullaby" from the movie Life of Pi, which was nominated for the 2012 Oscars in the Best Original Song category?

Answer : Bombay Jayashri

2 / 5 | What musical instrument used to play Carnatic repertoire is considered one of the world's loudest non-brass acoustic instruments? The instrument is also similar to the North Indian wind instrument known as the Shehnai but has a longer body and a large flaring bell made out of wood.

Answer : Nagaswaram

3 / 5 | Which musicologist, in 1917, published his research in Tamil music as Karunamirdha Sagaram, a 1346-page book, that remains a seminal work in the field today?

Answer : Rao Sahib Abraham Pandithar

4 / 5 | What is the name given to the on-the-spot improvisation done by Carnatic musicians, this being a critical aspect of Carnatic music, allowing for personal expression within the structure of a raga? It includes several forms like Raga Alapana (exploration of the raga), Niraval (melodic variations on a line of the song), and Kalpanaswaram (improvisation of rhythmic patterns).

Answer : Manodharma