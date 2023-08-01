Daily Quiz | On Sinéad O’Connor
O’Connor and Prince, apart from being singer-songwriters who died in their 50s, are tied together by another point of commonality, a song. The song catapulted her to fame earning her Grammy nominations. Name the song.
The singer rendered a version of the theme song of a show which features time travel, warriors, drama and is based on a book series written by Diana Gabaldon. Name the show.
In 1990 she received blowback for this incident, which is said to have resulted in the artist being banned from American radio stations. What was the incident?
Answer : She refused to have the U.S. national anthem played before her concert in New Jersey
In which song does O’Connor directly condemn lethal police violence and says “These are dangerous days, to say what you feel is to dig your own grave” ?
Name the documentary on O’ Connor which traces the rise and fall of the singer in the U.S. that was released in 2022.
