Daily Quiz | On Sinéad O'Connor

1 / 5 | O'Connor and Prince, apart from being singer-songwriters who died in their 50s, are tied together by another point of commonality, a song. The song catapulted her to fame earning her Grammy nominations. Name the song. Answer : Nothing Compares 2 U

2 / 5 | The singer rendered a version of the theme song of a show which features time travel, warriors, drama and is based on a book series written by Diana Gabaldon. Name the show. Answer : Outlander

3 / 5 | In 1990 she received blowback for this incident, which is said to have resulted in the artist being banned from American radio stations. What was the incident? Answer : She refused to have the U.S. national anthem played before her concert in New Jersey

4 / 5 | In which song does O'Connor directly condemn lethal police violence and says "These are dangerous days, to say what you feel is to dig your own grave" ? Answer : Black Boys on Mopeds