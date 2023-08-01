HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Sinéad O’Connor
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor passed away recently at the age of 56. Here is a quiz in honour of the singer who was not afraid to pull punches and her musical legacy

August 01, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
1 / 5 | O’Connor and Prince, apart from being singer-songwriters who died in their 50s, are tied together by another point of commonality, a song. The song catapulted her to fame earning her Grammy nominations. Name the song.
Answer : Nothing Compares 2 U
Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / music

