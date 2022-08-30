Michael Jackson was born on August 29, 1958. Here’s a quiz on the King of Pop.
Daily Quiz | On Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson was born on August 29, 1958. Here’s a quiz on the King of Pop.
Daily Quiz | On Michael Jackson
1/7
1.
Identify the group founded in 1964 by Joe Jackson, known for their chart-topping songs I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save, and I’ll Be There
Answer :
Jackson 5
2.
Sycamore Valley Ranch is a developed property in Santa Barbara County, California, on the edge of Los Padres National Forest. By what name was it known before it was renamed in 2015?
Answer :
Neverland Ranch
3.
Yamuna Sangarasivam, a Sri Lankan Odissi dancer, shot to fame in 1991 with the release of a Michael Jackson music video that celebrates multiculturalism. Name the song.
Answer :
Black or White
4.
On March 25, 1983 during the television special ‘Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever’, Michael Jackson debuted something in front of a live audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Which iconic entity did the audience witness that day?
Answer :
The moonwalk
5.
In March 2019, a 1991 episode of The Simpsons guest-starring Jackson, ‘Stark Raving Dad’, was pulled from circulation. What were the claims that triggered its removal?
Answer :
The episode was taken down in the backdrop of claims that Jackson had molested children
6.
An American Werewolf in London is a 1981 horror comedy film directed by John Landis. Which 1983 music video of Michael Jackson did it inspire?
Answer :
Thriller
7.
Name the 1979 song that earned Michael Jackson his first Grammy Award.