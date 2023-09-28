HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Lata Mangeshkar
Premium

Lata Mangeshkar, one of the most celebrated singers of India, was born on September 28, 1929. Here is a quiz on the icon often known as the ‘Queen of Melody’

September 28, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Daily Quiz | On Lata Mangeshkar
File picture of singer Lata Mangeshkar rendering the theme song during the National Games opening ceremony in Pune on January 16, 1994.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | In 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Which other country awarded the singer their highest civilian award?
Answer : France; The National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest civilian award
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / music

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.