Daily Quiz | On Lata Mangeshkar
File picture of singer Lata Mangeshkar rendering the theme song during the National Games opening ceremony in Pune on January 16, 1994.
1 / 6 |
In 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Which other country awarded the singer their highest civilian award?
Answer : France; The National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest civilian award
2 / 6 |
She composed several Marathi songs under a pseudonym. What was it?
3 / 6 |
Two songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Tere Sang Pyar Main’ and ‘Wada Na Tod’ were featured in this critically acclaimed Hollywood movie. Name the movie.
Answer : Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
4 / 6 |
The only Malayalam song Lata Mangeshkar sang was a song composed by the Bengali music director Salil Chowdury. Name the song and the film in which it was featured.
Answer : ‘Kadali Chenkadali’ for the film Nellu
5 / 6 |
In 1974, she performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Who was the first Indian to perform at the Hall?
6 / 6 |
This actress was one among the first who had it written in her contracts that only Lata Mangeshkar would sing her songs in films. Name her.
