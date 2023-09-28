Daily Quiz | On Lata Mangeshkar

1 / 6 | In 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Which other country awarded the singer their highest civilian award? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : France; The National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest civilian award SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | She composed several Marathi songs under a pseudonym. What was it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Anandghan SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Two songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Tere Sang Pyar Main’ and ‘Wada Na Tod’ were featured in this critically acclaimed Hollywood movie. Name the movie. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The only Malayalam song Lata Mangeshkar sang was a song composed by the Bengali music director Salil Chowdury. Name the song and the film in which it was featured. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Kadali Chenkadali’ for the film Nellu SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | In 1974, she performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Who was the first Indian to perform at the Hall? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ravi Shankar SHOW ANSWER