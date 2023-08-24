Daily Quiz | On John Lennon

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | At the Royal Variety Show in 1963, John Lennon asked the people in the cheaper seats to clap their hands. What did he ask the rest of them to “rattle”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jewellery SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Lennon and Paul McCartney sang backing vocals on which single of The Rolling Stones? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘We Love You’ SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ is a song written by Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney. According to Rolling Stone, Lennon viewed it as among his finest work with the Beatles. What was ‘Strawberry Fields’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A Salvation Army children’s home SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Which Beatles album had all the songs written by Lennon and Mc Cartney? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The Lennon song ‘How Do You Sleep’ in the album ‘Imagine’ was seen as making unflattering remarks about which person? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Paul McCartney SHOW ANSWER