Daily Quiz | On Indian classical music

1 / 5 | Which vocal technique, commonly used in classical music, involves the gradual glide between two adjacent notes?

Answer : Gamak (Gamakam)

2 / 5 | What musical term is used to describe the rhythmic cycle or time cycle in Indian classical music?

Answer : Tala/Talam

3 / 5 | What is the term used to describe the melodic framework or scale system in Indian classical music?

Answer : Raga/Ragam

4 / 5 | Which classical music form of India is associated predominantly with the northern part of the country and is known for its intricate melodies and rhythmic patterns?

Answer : Hindustani classical music