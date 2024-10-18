GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On Chuck Berry
A quiz on the life and career of Chuck Berry, the singer and guitarist who pioneered Rock and Roll

Published - October 18, 2024 05:17 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz: On Chuck Berry
In this April 4, 1980 file photo, guitarist and singer Chuck Berry performs his “duck walk” as he plays his guitar on stage.
1 / 6 | What was the christened name of Chuck Berry?
Answer :  Charles Edward Anderson Berry.
Published - October 18, 2024 05:17 pm IST

