Daily Quiz: On Chuck Berry

What was the christened name of Chuck Berry? Answer: Charles Edward Anderson Berry.

Before starting out as a full-time crooner, at which famous automobile company did Berry once work on the assembly lines? Answer: General Motors.

Which famous single released in July 1955 was adapted by Berry from the western swing fiddle tune 'Ida Red'? Answer: Maybellene

Which legendary group's first single was a cover of Berry's "Come On" and was released in June 1963? Answer: Rolling Stones

Name the path-breaking number by Berry that was one of the 27 songs on the Voyager Golden Record sent to outer space. Answer: Johnny B. Goode.