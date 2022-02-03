Music
On this date in 1964, The Beatles had their first #1 single in the USA and Beatlemania was up and running.

1. According to Beatle scholars, which were the first songs to be No. 1 in the U.K. and the U.S.?

Answer :

‘From Me to You’ (U.K., April 1963) and ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ (USA, February 1964)

1. Though the band’s second single is considered to be its real first #1, it was not officially acknowledged because it was only No. 2 on the Record Retailer chart, which subsequently evolved into the U.K. Singles Chart. Name this song that featured in an album of the same name.

Answer :

‘Please Please Me’

1. Which is the band’s only number one not to have Ringo Starr drumming away but playing the tambourine? And who played the drums?

Answer :

Love Me Do and Andy White

1. Which 1965 song did John Lennon claim on more than one occasion as the first heavy metal song ever made?

Answer :

‘Ticket to Ride’

1. Which much covered number had the working title ‘Scrambled Eggs’ and is said to have been composed by McCartney at the home of his then-girlfriend Jane Asher?

Answer :

'Yesterday'

1. The first release by the quartet on its Apple label evolved from a song McCartney wrote to comfort Lennon’s young son Julian following John leaving Cynthia for Yoko. Name this ballad.

Answer :

‘Hey Jude’

1. Which song, released a month after their break-up, was the group’s 20th and last No. 1 in the United States?

Answer :

‘The Long and Winding Road’

1. Simple one to end with. Which November 2000 album features virtually every No. 1 single the band achieved in the U.K. or USA from 1962 to 1970?

Answer :

‘1'

1. This statue is named after the protagonist in an all-time favourite where none of the Fab Four played any instruments but contributed harmony vocals?

Answer :

‘Eleanor Rigby’

Daily Quiz | On International Music

