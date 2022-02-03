Daily Quiz | On International Music
Daily Quiz | On International Music
On this date in 1964, The Beatles had their first #1 single in the USA and Beatlemania was up and running.
Daily Quiz | On International Music
1/9
1. According to Beatle scholars, which were the first songs to be No. 1 in the U.K. and the U.S.?
1. Though the band’s second single is considered to be its real first #1, it was not officially acknowledged because it was only No. 2 on the Record Retailer chart, which subsequently evolved into the U.K. Singles Chart. Name this song that featured in an album of the same name.
1. Which is the band’s only number one not to have Ringo Starr drumming away but playing the tambourine? And who played the drums?
1. Which 1965 song did John Lennon claim on more than one occasion as the first heavy metal song ever made?
1. Which much covered number had the working title ‘Scrambled Eggs’ and is said to have been composed by McCartney at the home of his then-girlfriend Jane Asher?
1. The first release by the quartet on its Apple label evolved from a song McCartney wrote to comfort Lennon’s young son Julian following John leaving Cynthia for Yoko. Name this ballad.
1. Which song, released a month after their break-up, was the group’s 20th and last No. 1 in the United States?
1. Simple one to end with. Which November 2000 album features virtually every No. 1 single the band achieved in the U.K. or USA from 1962 to 1970?
1. This statue is named after the protagonist in an all-time favourite where none of the Fab Four played any instruments but contributed harmony vocals?