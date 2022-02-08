Daily quiz | Lata Mangeshkar

Music
Here is a quiz on the life and career of Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer who passed away on Sunday. Compiled by P.K. Ajith Kumar

1. Lata Mangeshkar’s family has roots in a village in Goa. Which is that village?

Answer :

Mangeshi, in North Goa district. The surname, in fact, was adopted from the village’s name by her father Deenanath. The family’s original name was Hardikar.

1. Who was the composer that mentored a young Lata Mangeshkar and whom she called her godfather?

Answer :

Ghulam Haider, who put faith in her even when her voice was rejected by some film producers early on in her career.

1. Who is the composer of Aayega aanewala…, the song that catapulted Lata Mangeshkar to stardom?

Answer :

Khemchand Prakash. The song is from the 1949 film Mahal.

1. Ae mere watan ke logon... is one of Lata Mangeshkar’s most loved songs. But it is not a film song. Who wrote this patriotic song?

Answer :

Pradeep. It was composed by C. Ramchandra. The song was homage to the Indian soldiers who fought against China in the 1962 war.

1. Lata Mangeshkar is not the female playback singer with the highest number of National Awards. How many did she win?

Answer :

Three. K.S. Chithra has won six, more than any other singer.

1. There is something remarkably common between these two musical legends, M.S. Subbulakshmi and Lata Mangeshkar. What is that?

Answer :

They were both recipients of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour -- Subbulakshmi in 1998 and Lata in 2001.

