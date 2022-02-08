Daily quiz | Lata Mangeshkar
Here is a quiz on the life and career of Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer who passed away on Sunday. Compiled by P.K. Ajith Kumar
1. Lata Mangeshkar’s family has roots in a village in Goa. Which is that village?
1. Who was the composer that mentored a young Lata Mangeshkar and whom she called her godfather?
1. Who is the composer of Aayega aanewala…, the song that catapulted Lata Mangeshkar to stardom?
1. Ae mere watan ke logon... is one of Lata Mangeshkar’s most loved songs. But it is not a film song. Who wrote this patriotic song?
1. Lata Mangeshkar is not the female playback singer with the highest number of National Awards. How many did she win?
1. There is something remarkably common between these two musical legends, M.S. Subbulakshmi and Lata Mangeshkar. What is that?