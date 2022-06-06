Daily Quiz | Krishnakumar Kunnath

1. KK has sung film songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Assamese, among others. But he was also the voice behind some 3,500 ad jingles, some of which are iconic. Identify the brands from the lyrics/name of the jingles which were sung by him in the 1990s—(a) Jab Ghar ki Raunak Badani Ho (b) Dhak Dhak (c) Yeh Dil Maange More.