Daily Quiz | Krishnakumar Kunnath

The playback singer, Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away after a cardiac arrest at the age of 53. He was the voice behind several popular songs across languages. How well do you know the singer? 

1. KK has sung film songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Assamese, among others. But he was also the voice behind some 3,500 ad jingles, some of which are iconic. Identify the brands from the lyrics/name of the jingles which were sung by him in the 1990s—(a) Jab Ghar ki Raunak Badani Ho (b) Dhak Dhak (c) Yeh Dil Maange More.

Answer :

(a) Jab Ghar ki Raunak Badani Ho- Nerolac (b) Dhak Dhak- Hero Honda (c) Yeh Dil Maange More- Pepsi

