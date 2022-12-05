  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

Daily Quiz | On Britney Spears
Premium

Britney Spears was born on December 2, 1981. Here is a quiz on the princess of pop

December 05, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Britney Spears
Britney Spears.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Britney Spears has been nominated for a Grammy award six times but won only one time in 2004. For which song did she win the accolade and name the category.

Answer : Toxic Best Dance Recording
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

music / pop music / Music Personalities / music industry / entertainment (general) / Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.