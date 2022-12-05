Daily Quiz | On Britney Spears

1 / 7 | Britney Spears has been nominated for a Grammy award six times but won only one time in 2004. For which song did she win the accolade and name the category. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Toxic Best Dance Recording SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Mars lander, red bodysuit, and heart of the ocean - all these elements feature in a popular Britney Spears song. In now a viral moment, Ariana Grande sang a small 25-second cover of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Name the song. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Oops!... I did it again SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | In 2001, the princess of pop joined the icon on stage for a special performance of the latter’s song at Madison Square Garden. Who was the singer? Name the song. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Michael Jackson and The way you make me feel SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | The musical inspiration for the opening high-pitched string portion in Britney’s Toxic is said to have been from a Bollywood movie. The movie directed by K. Balachander features Kamal Hassan and the song was sung by the late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar. Name the movie and the song. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Tere Mere Beech Mein SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Spears, Enrique Iglesias, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Apart from being musical talents, what do these stars have in common? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They all had special guest appearances on the sitcom How I met your mother SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | This famous model performed Baby one more time during the Lip sync battle against Ricky Martin. Name the model. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kate Upton SHOW ANSWER