Daily Quiz | On Madonna’s 66th birthday
Madonna performs in the final show of her The Celebration Tour, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024.
The popular singer has acted in many movies and even won a Golden Globe Award for a movie where she played the titular role. One of the songs in the film also won an Academy Award. Identify the song and the movie.
The singer released her first album which has the hit song Holiday over 40 years ago which she dedicated to her father. It was released as Madonna the album. What was the album’s original title?
The lyrics to this smash-hit Madonna song is an ode to a particular style of dance that has its origins in the underground ball culture of 1970s and 1980s New York City. Name the dance style.
This song brought together two of the biggest names in pop - Madonna and _____________. Though a fan favourite, the song underperformed on the charts when it was released. Name the other singer and the album the song is from. .
Answer : Britney Spears and Into the Zone
A movie that was released in July featured a 1989 hit song by the queen of pop. The song is now going viral on TikTok. Identify the movie.
Madonna brought her tour to a close with a reported 1.6 million fans in May. Where was the final concert of the tour held? Name the tour.
Answer : Rio de Janeiro and The Celebration Tour
